United 'committed' to refunding season ticket holders

Manchester United have finally confirmed their plans to provide season ticket holders with refunds for the remaining Premier League home games, amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

United are scheduled to play four more home league games this season against Sheffield United, AFC Bournemouth, Southampton and West Ham United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side also have their Europa League round-of-16 second leg clash against LASK Linz to play, although the tie is dead and buried after a 5-0 win in the reverse fixture.

Old Trafford hasn't hosted a game since the Manchester derby triumph on March 8 and it seems like once the season resumes, matches will be played behind closed doors.

United will return to training on Wednesday in smaller groups, ahead of a prospective return in June.

On Tuesday, the club emailed season ticket holders who are yet to renew to inform them of the actions being put in place:

While the Premier League and other football authorities have yet to finalise the arrangements to resume season 2019/20, following the publication of the UK Government’s recovery strategy on 11 May, it is now widely accepted that any matches that may take place will only do so behind closed doors. We share your disappointment that you will not be able to watch United in person from within the stadium, but we would encourage you to give your continued loyal support from the comfort and safety of your home. To help with that, the Premier League and their media partners will work to deliver the very best broadcast coverage of our games. We also ask for your co-operation not to travel to any stadiums at which we are playing on matchday. We are committed to refunding ticket costs for these games and want to make the process as easy as possible for all supporters.

Keep up to date with the latest Manchester United news with Tuesday's Paper Talk on Stretford Paddock: