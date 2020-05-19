United 'committed' to refunding season ticket holders
Alex Turk
Manchester United have finally confirmed their plans to provide season ticket holders with refunds for the remaining Premier League home games, amidst the coronavirus outbreak.
United are scheduled to play four more home league games this season against Sheffield United, AFC Bournemouth, Southampton and West Ham United.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side also have their Europa League round-of-16 second leg clash against LASK Linz to play, although the tie is dead and buried after a 5-0 win in the reverse fixture.
Old Trafford hasn't hosted a game since the Manchester derby triumph on March 8 and it seems like once the season resumes, matches will be played behind closed doors.
United will return to training on Wednesday in smaller groups, ahead of a prospective return in June.
On Tuesday, the club emailed season ticket holders who are yet to renew to inform them of the actions being put in place:
