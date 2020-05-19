Stretford Paddock
United 'committed' to refunding season ticket holders

Alex Turk

Manchester United have finally confirmed their plans to provide season ticket holders with refunds for the remaining Premier League home games, amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

United are scheduled to play four more home league games this season against Sheffield United, AFC Bournemouth, Southampton and West Ham United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side also have their Europa League round-of-16 second leg clash against LASK Linz to play, although the tie is dead and buried after a 5-0 win in the reverse fixture.

Old Trafford hasn't hosted a game since the Manchester derby triumph on March 8 and it seems like once the season resumes, matches will be played behind closed doors.

United will return to training on Wednesday in smaller groups, ahead of a prospective return in June.

On Tuesday, the club emailed season ticket holders who are yet to renew to inform them of the actions being put in place:

Keep up to date with the latest Manchester United news with Tuesday's Paper Talk on Stretford Paddock:

Ornstein provides exciting update on United's Sancho pursuit

David Ornstein has provided an exciting update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk

Manchester United in for Kalidou Koulibaly | Manchester United sign six youngsters from Fletcher Moss | Transfer Talk | Manchester United News | 19/05/20

Rumours around Untied's interest in Kalidou Koulibaly continue to grow. As well as Marcus Rashford's former club Fletcher Moss once again providing the next generation of talent to Manchester United?

Mitul Mistry

Schmeichel calls for United to sign 'realistic target' Son

Peter Schmeichel wants to see Manchester United sign Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min.

Alex Turk

Fred reveals Fernandes advice before Brugge brace

Fred has revealed Bruno Fernandes' advice before scoring a brace in Manchester United's Europa League win over Club Brugge.

Alex Turk

United amongst Premier League clubs returning this week

Premier League clubs have unanimously voted to start stage one of Project Restart, meaning Manchester United will return to training this week.

Alex Turk

United Enquire About Raúl Jiménez! | Transfer Talk | Manchester United News | 18/05/20

News emerges over the weekend that United have enquired about the availability of Raúl Jiménez of Wolves. Does the 29-year-old fit the bill for a striker at United?

Mitul Mistry

Rooney claims United sacked Van Gaal too soon

Wayne Rooney has revealed he believes Manchester United sacked Louis van Gaal too soon in 2016.

Alex Turk

Ornstein reveals the three clubs actively in talks to sign Sancho

David Ornstein has claimed that three clubs, including Manchester United, are actively trying to sign Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk

Nani details his emotions after leaving United

Nani has detailed his emotions after leaving Manchester United in 2015 whilst speaking on the latest UTD Podcast.

Alex Turk

United relaxed about Gomes contract situation

Manchester United are reportedly relaxed about Angel Gomes' contract situation, amid growing concerns he'll leave next month.

Alex Turk