Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

United confirm changes to Europa League squad

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named an updated 30-man squad as Manchester United head into the remainder of their Europa League campaign.

LASK Linz visit Old Trafford from Austria on Wednesday night in the second leg of the round-of-32 meeting, in which United have all-but progressed already following a 5-0 win away from home.

Despite being sidelined since the season restart, Phil Jones has been named in the squad whilst Axel Tuanzebe, who has been suffering similar injury woes, misses out along with Luke Shaw.

To make up for the defensive absences, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, rewarded with rare Premier League appearances in the latter stages of the campaign, has also been selected.

Under-18s captain Teden Mengi is an exciting call-up, stepping up preparations by training with the first-team for the last few months.

He'll provide extra cover at centre-back and is very likely to feature against LASK on Wednesday, as is Ethan Laird.

The young full-back, who has already featured twice in the Europa League this term, could be given another chance to impress by Solskjaer.

Ethan Galbraith, a Northern Ireland international, keeps his place in the squad and will be hoping to make his second appearance of the season after coming on as a substitute at Astana last year.

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Lee Grant, Nathan Bishop.

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tim Fosu-Mensah, Diogo Dalot, Ethan Laird, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Teden Mengi, Brandon Williams.

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Fred, James Garner, Ethan Galbraith, Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard.

Forwards: Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo, Tahith Chong. 

Be sure to watch the Stretford Paddock Preview ahead of United's Europa League second leg against LASK Linz on Wednesday...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fred: United now capable of winning all the gold

Fred has claimed Manchester United are capable of challenging for all the silverware next season.

Alex Turk

Manchester United's new 20/21 home shirt explained

Manchester United have, this morning, unveiled the new home shirt for the 2020/21 home season and will wear it against LASK Linz on Wednesday.

Alex Turk

United enter 'advanced stage' in talks for Sancho

Manchester United have reportedly entered an 'advanced stage' in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk

Three midfielders United should look at if Paul Pogba doesn't sign a new contract

Three midfielders Manchester United should look to sign if Paul Pogba doesn't extend his contract.

Alex Turk

Napoli 'ahead' of United as both clubs continue Gabriel talks

Napoli are reportedly 'ahead' of Manchester United in pursuit of Gabriel Magalhaes this summer as both clubs continue talks.

Alex Turk

Why United must be informed if Dortmund eye Memphis as Sancho replacement

Manchester United must be informed if Borussia Dortmund approach Memphis Depay as Jadon Sancho's replacement - here's why.

Alex Turk

Matic: United targeting 20/21 Premier League title challenge

Nemanja Matic has claimed he and his Manchester United team-mates are targeting a Premier League title challenge in the 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

United and Roma still 'far apart' in Chris Smalling negotiations

Manchester United and AS Roma are reportedly still 'far apart' in their valuations of Chris Smalling, as talks over a permanent move continue.

Alex Turk

United considering bit-part Europa League team selections

Manchester United reportedly view the Europa League as an opportunity to give regular players a rest ahead of the new season.

Alex Turk

United table initial £27m offer for Gabriel Magalhaes

Manchester United have submitted a bid worth £27million for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, according to 'hyper-reliable' reports.

Alex Turk