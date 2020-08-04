United confirm changes to Europa League squad

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named an updated 30-man squad as Manchester United head into the remainder of their Europa League campaign.

LASK Linz visit Old Trafford from Austria on Wednesday night in the second leg of the round-of-32 meeting, in which United have all-but progressed already following a 5-0 win away from home.

Despite being sidelined since the season restart, Phil Jones has been named in the squad whilst Axel Tuanzebe, who has been suffering similar injury woes, misses out along with Luke Shaw.

To make up for the defensive absences, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, rewarded with rare Premier League appearances in the latter stages of the campaign, has also been selected.

Under-18s captain Teden Mengi is an exciting call-up, stepping up preparations by training with the first-team for the last few months.

He'll provide extra cover at centre-back and is very likely to feature against LASK on Wednesday, as is Ethan Laird.

The young full-back, who has already featured twice in the Europa League this term, could be given another chance to impress by Solskjaer.

Ethan Galbraith, a Northern Ireland international, keeps his place in the squad and will be hoping to make his second appearance of the season after coming on as a substitute at Astana last year.

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Lee Grant, Nathan Bishop.

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tim Fosu-Mensah, Diogo Dalot, Ethan Laird, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Teden Mengi, Brandon Williams.

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Fred, James Garner, Ethan Galbraith, Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard.

Forwards: Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo, Tahith Chong.

