United Contact Werner! | Ronaldo Said Yes To United | Latest Transfer News 06/05/20

United In For Werner

BILD in Germany is reporting that Manchester United and Chelsea FC already contacted the Agent of Timo Werner. The striker is still waiting for the offer of Liverpool Football Club.

Ronaldo Said Yes To United - Evra

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale were Manchester United targets in 2013, says Patrice Evra

Sir Alex Ferguson was plotting a double swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo who left Old Trafford a few years earlier and Gareth Bale who was still then at Tottenham Hotspurs shortly before his retirement in 2013, according to former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra.

Speaking in a recent interview Evra said; "When I speak with Cristiano, I ask him and he said yes to the boss, and was coming to join United. He told me this,"

"He said: 'My target is I'm 99 per cent sure we will have Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. I just need these two players to win the Champions League again. Ninety-nine per cent'," Evra said.

Watch Joe here for the Paper Talk this morning looking at the news coming out of Germany that United have reportedly approached Timo Werner as a striking option for Manchester United