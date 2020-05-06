Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

United Contact Werner! | Ronaldo Said Yes To United | Latest Transfer News 06/05/20

Mitul Mistry

News coming out of Germany that United have reportedly approached Timo Werner as a striking option for Manchester United We also look at the news coming from Patrice Evra that Sir Alex wasn't backed after agreeing on deals for Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale! Would United have won another Champions League with this two in our team?

United In For Werner

BILD in Germany is reporting that Manchester United and Chelsea FC already contacted the Agent of Timo Werner. The striker is still waiting for the offer of Liverpool Football Club.

Ronaldo Said Yes To United - Evra

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale were Manchester United targets in 2013, says Patrice Evra

Sir Alex Ferguson was plotting a double swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo who left Old Trafford a few years earlier and Gareth Bale who was still then at Tottenham Hotspurs shortly before his retirement in 2013, according to former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra.

Speaking in a recent interview Evra said; "When I speak with Cristiano, I ask him and he said yes to the boss, and was coming to join United. He told me this,"

"He said: 'My target is I'm 99 per cent sure we will have Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. I just need these two players to win the Champions League again. Ninety-nine per cent'," Evra said.

"And to be fair, when I speak with Cristiano, I ask him and he said yes to the boss, and was coming to join United. He told me this." 

Watch Joe here for the Paper Talk this morning looking at the news coming out of Germany that United have reportedly approached Timo Werner as a striking option for Manchester United

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

United hoping to extend Ighalo stay

Manchester United are hoping to extend Odion Ighalo's loan deal, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the month.

Alex Turk

United attempting to hijack Werner's Liverpool move

Manchester United are in talks with the agent of Timo Werner, who is waiting for Liverpool to make an offer for his services.

Alex Turk

Milinkovic-Savic Set To Replace Pogba?

Reports emerge from Italy claiming that United are interested in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba? We will also be looking at the story that Manchester United are close to signing 16-year old Sunderland youngster Joe Hugill.

Mitul Mistry

Evra opens up about extreme abuse after Suarez row

Patrice Evra has opened up about the extreme hate he received after being racially abused by Luis Suarez during Manchester United v Liverpool.

Alex Turk

Sir Alex thought Morrison was most talented he'd ever worked with

Sir Alex Ferguson thought Ravel Morrison was the most talented player he'd ever worked with at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Juventus Want Cut-Price Pogba!

Juventus Director, Fabio Paratici has spoken about how few teams an afford Paul Pogba's wages after the COVID*19 pandemic. Is he trying to get a cut-price fee for the Frenchman?

Mitul Mistry

Four Premier League clubs monitoring Lingard situation

Four players are reportedly monitoring Jesse Lingard amid speculation that he'll leave Manchester United this summer.

Alex Turk

United set to be hit worst by behind-closed-doors football

Manchester United look set to be hit worst by the Premier League being played behind-closed-doors.

Alex Turk

Club president reveals Alexis wants to join

Universidad de Chile’s president José Luis Navarrete has revealed Manchester United outcast Alexis Sanchez wants to join.

Alex Turk

David Bellion: Where Are They Now?

A look into the career history of former Manchetser United, Sunderland and Bordeaux front man David Bellion.

Ciaran Taylor