Does The Suspension of Football End United’s Champions League Hopes?

For Manchester United, this season has been all about qualifying for the Champions League. They have been pushing for the top 4 and are three points off of Chelsea while they are all-but-through to the quarter finals of the Champions League.

But some things are bigger than football and the measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have led to the outright suspension of football across all of Europe’s top leagues. COVID-19 is a new illness caused by a type of Corona virus that has become deadlier than usual viruses. It can be deadly for the vulnerable such as the elderly and young.

The measures are the right decision, aimed at preventing or at least delaying the spread of the disease.

The suspension of the Premier League and Europe League raises questions over how Manchester United will achieve their season-long aim of Champions League football.

The current plan regarding the league is that it will resume on the 3rd of April, the suspended matches rescheduled. UEFA announced that the Europa League is outright suspended but will be rearranged, probably around the same time as the league starts. If that’s the case, United’s ability to get Champions League football is unaffected.

Yet it is incredibly likely that the crisis will not be over by that point and that the suspension of mass gatherings will have to carry on. If that occurs, the number of matches that are postponed increases drastically and the time available for the Premier League and Europa League falls drastically. It’s possible that the 2020 Euros are rescheduled to next summer, domestic leagues and European competitions completing in their steed. Again, if that was to occur United’s chances of Champions League football stay the same.

But there is another possibility. If the summer is still not a safe time for football, it’s possible that the past season will be cancelled. In that situation, there are two outcomes. The Premier League could void the season and forget it happened, starting again from next season following on from the 2018/2019 season with the Europe League and Champions League doing the same. If that was to occur, United would not have Champions League football based off of where they finished that season

The Leagues could also finish early, maintain the position that the teams are in now. United, in 5th place, would not achieve Champions League football in that situation unless Manchester City’s UEFA ban is upheld in which case United would fill the 4th Champions League spot.

There are lots of questions to be answered regarding the football suspension, but ultimately football is not the priority at the current moment. The safety and health of vulnerable members of society is of upmost importance and Stretford Paddock wishes everyone well at this difficult time