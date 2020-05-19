United coronavirus-free following weekend tests

Manchester United fans and, well, other Premier League fans alike will be happy to hear that the club have discovered no positive cases of COVID-19.

The Reds, along with other top-flight clubs, will return to training on Wednesday as preparations for the return of the 2019/20 season commence.

19 teams were tested for the virus across the weekend ahead of the start of limited-contact training which started on Tuesday, and results have been made available.

The 20th team underwent testing on Tuesday and their results should be finalised on Saturday.

Clubs were allowed to test up to 40 individuals and while not all used their full allocation, some samples are still to be processed.

Worryingly, six players across three Premier League clubs have unfortunately been tested positive for the coronavirus and will now self-isolate for seven days.

The infected individuals have been left unnamed as they begin their recoveries, whilst the remainder of the 748 players and staff tested will start their returns to slight normality imminently.

Monday's 'Project Restart' meeting saw a unanimous vote for stage one of a return to training with strict guidelines.

Teams will be training in small groups of no more than five with social distancing in place, while sessions won't be lasting any longer than 75 minutes for each player.

Corner flags, balls, cones, goalposts and even playing surfaces will also be disinfected after each training session, in line with the official protocol.

Daily pre-training questionnaire and temperature check are just some of the ongoing guidance procedures, as well as tests being available twice a week.

