Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

United drop promising early team news ahead of Tottenham clash

Alex Turk

Manchester United have given supporters a look-in at some early teams news ahead of Friday's clash against Tottenham Hotspur, and it's very promising.

The Reds return to action after over three months later this week with a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as the race for the top four continues.

Spurs have had a slice of bad fortune in the build-up, with Dele Alli and Japhet Tanganga ruled out for contrasting reasons as well as a coronavirus scare following their recent friendly against Norwich City.

However, United are seemingly in high spirits and rightly so, with Solskjaer set to have the strongest squad to pick from in a very long time.

United confirmed on Tuesday that Solskjaer will virtually have a fully fit squad to choose from against Spurs, with Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford all fully fit.

The club has also name-dropped Teden Mengi and James Garner amongst the boss' potential options, with the young duo training with the first-team in recent weeks.

It's going to be very interesting to see how Solskjaer lines his side up against what is going to be a very difficult Jose Mourinho team to break down.

Will he stick with the three-at-the-back system he's utilised in most big games this season? Or will we see something else other than the 4-2-3-1 - a 4-3-3, perhaps?

I'm sure I'm not alone when I say the Reds' return can't come quick enough.

Catch up on the latest United news with Wednesday morning's Paper Talk on Stretford Paddock, where there's an update on Sancho's potential arrival:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reaction: Jadon Sancho sends message to Marcus Rashford after government U-turn

Jadon Sancho has sent a public message to Marcus Rashford and Manchester United fans have reacted in their hundreds.

Alex Turk

Phil Neville reveals United team-mate he was 'never a fan of'

Phil Neville has revealed the Manchester United team-mate he was 'never a fan of', and his reasoning is fair.

Alex Turk

Manchester United trio shortlisted for Golden Boy award

Three young Manchester United starlets have been included in the top 100 shortlist for the 2020 Golden Boy award.

Alex Turk

Tottenham Hotspur dealt another blow ahead of United clash

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt another blow ahead of hosting Manchester United on Friday, with Japhet Tanganga now set to miss out.

Alex Turk

Chris Wilder confirms Dean Henderson will stay at Sheffield United

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed Dean Henderson is set to extend his loan until the end of the season.

Alex Turk

Sancho tells Dortmund he wants England return

Jadon Sancho has reportedly told Borussia Dortmund that he wants to return to England this summer, in a major boost for Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Rashford sends inspirational open letter to government

Marcus Rashford has sent on open letter to the government, in a plea to extend the food voucher scheme for school children.

Alex Turk

Lyon president reveals club beat United to 'wonderkid' Cherki

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed the club beat Manchester United to retaining 'wonderkid' Rayan Cherki.

Alex Turk

Gomes close to agreeing new United deal

Angel Gomes is reportedly close to agreeing a new Manchester United contract worth £25,000-a-week.

Alex Turk

United 'ready to invest' heavily on squad rebuild

Manchester United are reportedly ready to invest €300million more on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's rebuild, starting this summer.

Alex Turk