United drop promising early team news ahead of Tottenham clash

Manchester United have given supporters a look-in at some early teams news ahead of Friday's clash against Tottenham Hotspur, and it's very promising.

The Reds return to action after over three months later this week with a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as the race for the top four continues.

Spurs have had a slice of bad fortune in the build-up, with Dele Alli and Japhet Tanganga ruled out for contrasting reasons as well as a coronavirus scare following their recent friendly against Norwich City.

However, United are seemingly in high spirits and rightly so, with Solskjaer set to have the strongest squad to pick from in a very long time.

United confirmed on Tuesday that Solskjaer will virtually have a fully fit squad to choose from against Spurs, with Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford all fully fit.

The club has also name-dropped Teden Mengi and James Garner amongst the boss' potential options, with the young duo training with the first-team in recent weeks.

It's going to be very interesting to see how Solskjaer lines his side up against what is going to be a very difficult Jose Mourinho team to break down.

Will he stick with the three-at-the-back system he's utilised in most big games this season? Or will we see something else other than the 4-2-3-1 - a 4-3-3, perhaps?

I'm sure I'm not alone when I say the Reds' return can't come quick enough.

