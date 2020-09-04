Manchester United duo provide Man of the Match displays on international duty

Three Manchester United players represented their countries in the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League on Thursday night and didn't fail to impress.

In the first set of a run of fixtures during the first international break of the new campaign, United were represented well on the international stage.

David de Gea played the full game in between the sticks as Spain met Germany in Stuttgart, helping the visitors to a last-gasp 1-1 draw to kick off League A Group 4.

The United no.1 was named Man of the Match after frustrating Germany with seven saves, five of which came from shots inside the penalty area.

In terms of distribution, he also maintained an 80% pass accuracy in completing 32 passes as he looked to impress ahead of an interesting battle with Dean Henderson this season.

There was also an exciting debutant, as Academy product Dylan Levitt made his senior bow alongside Daniel James in Wales' 1-0 win against Finland in League B Group 4.

Levitt played the whole match for Ryan Giggs' side, maintaining an 82% pass accuracy and making four tackles in a deep-lying role.

It was James who really caught the eye though, joining De Gea in being touted as Man of the Match after a lively performance, in which he provided a great assist.

New signing Donny van de Beek could be in action this evening as the Netherlands face Poland in an enticing League A Group 1 fixture,

