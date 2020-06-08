Stretford Paddock
United duo set to sign contract extensions

Alex Turk

One of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's primary commitments as Manchester United has been to provide younger talent with an opportunity to shine.

United boasted the youngest team in the Premier League at one stage this season, in a campaign which has seen the likes of Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood become first-team regulars before the age of 20.

Williams, Greenwood and Tahith Chong have already agreed contract extensions in the last year, and now the former looks set to be joined by another young ace in committing to new terms.

According to ESPN, Williams and Dean Henderson are in line for new contracts at Old Trafford - a reward for their impressive performances throughout the 2019/20 season so far.

Like the 19-year-old full-back, Henderson has also extended his United deal in the last year but both are in a position to renew terms based on their rapid development.

Williams has made 26 appearances for the first team this season and has arguably overtaken Luke Shaw as Solskjaer's first-choice left-back.

Henderson has looked fantastic again on loan at Sheffield United, making 27 Premier League appearances as the Blades have stunned fans by challenging for Europe after earning promotion to the top-flight.

He's also helped Sheffield United keep the second-best defensive record in the Premier League after Liverpool and United understandably want to keep him at the club.

With David de Gea expected to keep the no. 1 shirt for at least one more season, it wouldn't be surprising to see Henderson head out on loan again next term.

Many believe he's the man to finally replace De Gea when the time is right, so it's great to hear he could be on the verge of committing his future.

