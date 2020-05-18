United Enquire About Raúl Jiménez! | Transfer Talk | Manchester United News | 18/05/20

News emerges over the weekend that United have enquired about the availability of Raúl Jiménez of Wolves. Does the 29-year-old fit the bill for a striker at United?

It has emerged over the weekend that Manchester United are looking at Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. and Mexico striker Raúl Jiménez.

According to The Times with Manchester United still needing to replace Romelu Lukaku and wanting to add competition to the Number 9 spot and Juventus cautious of 35 years old but still very capable Cristiano Ronaldo both are looking to sign Raúl Jiménez. The Serie A champions are understood to have joined United in enquiring about the availability of the Mexico international once the transfer window reopens.

Both clubs want to take advantage of a depressed market to improve their options at centre forward. Manchester United was strongly linked with Raúl Jiménez in January after their clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers but will an improved offer be enough to prize the Mexican away from Molineux Stadium.

Premier League clubs to give go-ahead to Project Restart

According to the Telegraph, Premier League clubs are on Monday expected to give the go-ahead to the crucial first stage of Project Restart, with players returning to training on Tuesday as part of a five-week plan for the competition to resume on June 19.

Ornstein reveals the three clubs actively in talks to sign Sancho

According to the ever-reliable David Ornstein, Barcelona and Real Madrid have recently continued dialogue regarding Sancho, but so have United.

In his piece for The Athletic, he claims that Chelsea is also interested in his services, however, haven't been in contact since January. Read Alex's article in full here

European season will finish in August, says UEFA president

According to Reuters "UEFA has a plan to finish the 2019-20 season by August, including the Champions League and Europa League campaigns, the European soccer governing body’s president Aleksander Ceferin has said."

This news could give Manchester United who is one of the favourites for the Europa Leauge a chance to gain some silverware with the FA Cup now cancelled.

Joe is here for the Paper Talk this morning as news emerges over the weekend that United have enquired about the availability of Raul Jimenez of Wolves. Does the 29-year-old fit the bill for a striker at United?

