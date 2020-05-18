Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Academy
Transfers

United Enquire About Raúl Jiménez! | Transfer Talk | Manchester United News | 18/05/20

Mitul Mistry

News emerges over the weekend that United have enquired about the availability of Raúl Jiménez of Wolves. Does the 29-year-old fit the bill for a striker at United?

Manchester United want Jimenez

It has emerged over the weekend that Manchester United are looking at Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. and Mexico striker Raúl Jiménez.

According to The Times with Manchester United still needing to replace Romelu Lukaku and wanting to add competition to the Number 9 spot and Juventus cautious of 35 years old but still very capable Cristiano Ronaldo both are looking to sign Raúl Jiménez. The Serie A champions are understood to have joined United in enquiring about the availability of the Mexico international once the transfer window reopens.

Both clubs want to take advantage of a depressed market to improve their options at centre forward. Manchester United was strongly linked with Raúl Jiménez in January after their clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers but will an improved offer be enough to prize the Mexican away from Molineux Stadium.

Premier League clubs to give go-ahead to Project Restart

According to the Telegraph, Premier League clubs are on Monday expected to give the go-ahead to the crucial first stage of Project Restart, with players returning to training on Tuesday as part of a five-week plan for the competition to resume on June 19.

Ornstein reveals the three clubs actively in talks to sign Sancho

According to the ever-reliable David Ornstein, Barcelona and Real Madrid have recently continued dialogue regarding Sancho, but so have United.

In his piece for The Athletic, he claims that Chelsea is also interested in his services, however, haven't been in contact since January. Read Alex's article in full here

European season will finish in August, says UEFA president

According to Reuters "UEFA has a plan to finish the 2019-20 season by August, including the Champions League and Europa League campaigns, the European soccer governing body’s president Aleksander Ceferin has said."

This news could give Manchester United who is one of the favourites for the Europa Leauge a chance to gain some silverware with the FA Cup now cancelled. 

Joe is here for the Paper Talk this morning as news emerges over the weekend that United have enquired about the availability of Raul Jimenez of Wolves. Does the 29-year-old fit the bill for a striker at United? 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rooney claims United sacked Van Gaal too soon

Wayne Rooney has revealed he believes Manchester United sacked Louis van Gaal too soon in 2016.

Alex Turk

Ornstein reveals the three clubs actively in talks to sign Sancho

David Ornstein has claimed that three clubs, including Manchester United, are actively trying to sign Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk

Nani details his emotions after leaving United

Nani has detailed his emotions after leaving Manchester United in 2015 whilst speaking on the latest UTD Podcast.

Alex Turk

United relaxed about Gomes contract situation

Manchester United are reportedly relaxed about Angel Gomes' contract situation, amid growing concerns he'll leave next month.

Alex Turk

Bellingham leaning more towards United transfer than ever

Jude Bellingham is reportedly leaning towards a summer move to Manchester United over Borussia Dortmund.

Alex Turk

Garner loan move next season said to be 'inevitable'

James Garner completing a loan move away from Manchester United next season is reportedly 'inevitable'.

Alex Turk

'The Prem isn't ready': Many Reds hailing Shaw over recent training photo

'The Prem isn't ready': Many Manchester United fans are hailing Luke Shaw after a recent training picture emerged online today.

Alex Turk

United Secure Dembele Agreement? - The Express | Transfer Talk | Manchester United | 15/05/20

We look at a possible agreement for Lyon Striker Moussa Dembele. We also have an update on Angel Gomes.

Mitul Mistry

United eyeing Matondo as Sancho back-up

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Rabbi Matondo as a potential back-up target for Jadon Sancho this summer.

Alex Turk

Shaw: Pogba has ingredients to be the best

Luke Shaw believes Paul Pogba has got all the ingredients to become the best midfielder in the world.

Alex Turk