Man United fans desperate to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer make defensive change against Brighton

Manchester United travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a big decision to make in defence.

Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire started in the heart of the defence for United's Premier League opening defeat to Crystal Palace, but the former failed to perform.

The 3-1 loss at Old Trafford sparked fury amongst fans and while Maguire started against Luton Town in midweek, Lindelof wasn't in the squad.

Instead, Eric Bailly was given a chance to impress, and impress he did.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer hinted that Bailly would once again partner Maguire in defence against Brighton on Saturday:

"I think last season proved to us how we can defend at our best, last week wasn’t fantastic, we conceded sloppy goals but I think our defensive record from last season with Eric [Bailly] and Harry [Maguire] how good a partnership they were. Eric [Bailly] is fit again, a big, big plus and looking forward to seeing him develop and play more games. We’ve been waiting for him to be fit and play more regularly."

This morning, Stretford Paddock ran a poll on Twitter asking fans who they would rather see start alongside Maguire at the Amex Stadium.

After over 10,000 votes, a staggering 93% want to see the Ivorian get the nod ahead of his Swedish counterpart.

If Bailly can stay fit, there's no reason why he can't become a big player for Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

He does have a somewhat reckless side to his game, but his pace and power compliment Maguire's style of play brilliantly.

Fitness depending, Bailly could save United plenty of central-defensive woes for at least another season.

