'The Prem isn't ready': Many Reds hailing Shaw over recent training photo

With the Premier League potentially returning in less than a month's time, Manchester United player have been stepping up their preparations.

Earlier in the week, Aaron Wan-Bissaka was pictured getting some training in alongside Timothy Fosu-Mensah on a school field.

Yesterday, a group of players including Andreas Pereira, Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof were seen in a Manchester park working with the ball

But earlier today, Luke Shaw was captured training alongside Dan James in a park in Cheshire and it must be said, he's looking in very good shape:

Despite being named United's Player of the Season last year, Shaw has been on the end of relentless abuse from those outside the club and even supporters due to his image.

The 24-year-old's career at Old Trafford so far has been rocky to say the least and admittedly, he's looked bulked and slightly unfit at times in recent years.

Since Brandon Williams' emergence though, Shaw's form has rocketed and he's now firmly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-choice for now.

He joined United in 2014 as one of the most exciting young defenders around, but the leg break he suffered in Eindhoven a year later stifled his development.

Shaw's certainly on the up though and it looks like he's been putting in some serious hustle during lockdown.

Plenty of United fans have had their say on the exciting images of Shaw and are hopeful the left-back can continue his pre-lockdown form:

