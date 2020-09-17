19/20 Awards: Manchester United Goal-of-the-Season announced

Manchester United have announced that Marcus Rashford has won the 2019/20 Goal of the Season award for his spectacular free-kick against Chelsea last October.

Rashford's long-range free-kick knocked the Blues out of the Carabao Cup Fourth Round at Stamford Bridge in stunning fashion.

It was one of 22 goals he scored in 44 appearances last season, but the strike was by far his best and the way fans voted confirmed that.

The 22-year-old won the vote with a whopping 38%, with his nearest opponent being Bruno Fernandes' counter-attacking strike at Brighton & Hove Albion with 15%.

Anthony Martial came in third in a very respectable 11.3% of the vote for his classy finish against Watford at Old Trafford.

The last term was Rashford's best of his career so far in terms of goalscoring and he'll be hoping to build on it in the upcoming campaign.

Take a look at the vote in full below:

1. Rashford vs. Chelsea (30/10/19) - 38%

2. Fernandes vs. Brighton (30/06/20) - 15.5%

3. Martial vs. Watford (23/02/20) - 11.3%

4. Greenwood vs. Bournemouth (04/07/20) - 9.6%

5. Martial vs. Manchester City (08/03/20) - 7.5%

6. Martial vs. Sheffield United (24/06/20) - 6.3%

7. Ighalo vs. LASK (12/03/20) - 5.8%

8. McTominay vs. Arsenal (30/09/20) - 2.7%

9. James vs. Southampton (31/08/20) - 1.6%

10. Maguire vs. Tranmere (26/01/20) - 0.8%

Who do you think deserved to win the award? Let us know in the comments.

