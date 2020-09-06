Manchester United handed favourable Carabao Cup Third Round draw

Manchester United will kick-off their 2020/21 Carabao Cup campaign in favourable fashion with a trip to Championship opposition.

The Reds have been drawn away to Reading or Luton Town, depending on the outcome of their second-round clash with now plenty more to play for.

Reading and Luton will face off in the week commencing Monday 14 September for a chance to welcome Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to their stadia, behind closed doors.

In the week commencing Monday 21 September, either the Madejski Stadium or Kenilworth Road will host United as they look to start another strong cup run.

United enjoyed moderate success in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup last season, reaching the semi-finals in both before being knocked out by Manchester City and Chelsea respectively.

Solskjaer will be hungry to see his side go one step further this term though, in a competition which presents a prime opportunity to lift his first piece of silverware as manager of the club.

United have won the Carabao Cup on five different occasions, with only Liverpool (8) and Man City (7) lifting the trophy more.

The Reds previously won it under Jose Mourinho in 2017, beating Southampton 3-2 in an enthralling final at Wembley Stadium.

Hopefully, United can book another date in the capital by the time the final rolls around this term and it'd be a great start to achieve a statement result in the third round.

