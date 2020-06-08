Stretford Paddock
United in for Donny Van De Beek | Manchester United Transfer News | 08/06/20

Mitul Mistry

United in for Donny Van De Beek 

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has seemed destined for Real Madrid in recent months, but what if a move to Manchester United was very much still on the cards.

United have previously been linked, with former goalkeeper and current Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar admitting he can leave Holland this summer. 

A big breaking story emerged from the Netherlands on Saturday night, from what is widely thought to be the nation's most reliable source, De Telegraaf. Read the full article here

"Coming this Summer?" - @DBan_ 

United change transfer plans after Ighalo extension

According to Goal's Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker, United no longer consider signing a striker as a priority.

Duncker has credited the club with an interest in Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, Lyon's Moussa Dembele and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, but it's now unlikely that any of the three will be joining anytime soon.

Instead, the report claims that United will prioritise their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish. Read the full article here

Herrea Praises Ole while digging in Jose

Ex-Manchester United and now Paris Saint-German F.C. midfielder this weekend talked to Adam Crafton of The Athletic on many points including the admission that there was a better feeling within the squad when current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær came in. 

Alex is here for the Paper Talk bringing you the latest on the story that United have approached Ajax to sign Donny Van De Beek!

