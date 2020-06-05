Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

United's gruelling June fixture schedule revealed

Alex Turk

Excitement is building for the return of the Premier League later this month, with the official date of resumption set for Wednesday 17 June.

On Thursday night, the first three weeks of domestic fixtures emerged across the internet and we got a first look at what Manchester United are working with.

United's first four fixtures and the corresponding TV schedule have been revealed, including three Premier League games and an FA Cup tie:

Friday 19 June: Tottenham vs Manchester United, 20:00 - Sky Sports

Wednesday 24 June: Manchester United vs Sheffield United, 18:00 - Sky Sports

Saturday 27 June: Norwich City vs Manchester United (FA Cup), 20:15 - BBC

Tuesday 30 June: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United, 18:00 - Sky Sports

At first glance, it's an absolutely brutal schedule to return to after more than three months away due to the coronavirus outbreak.

United haven't played since 12 March when they thrashed LASK Linz 5-0 in the Europa League round of 16 first leg.

It seems an age since the Reds' previous Premier League game - the 2-0 triumph over Manchester City at Old Trafford a few days prior to the win in Austria.

There are major concerns over whether squads will be able to handle such high demand of fixtures so early, but I suppose only time will tell.

United, in particular, haven't been treated kindly by injuries this season, but long-term absentees Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford look set to be ready for the return.

Don't expect to see any regular starters though; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to utilise all four corners of his squad to complete the campaign.

Be sure to check out Stretford Paddock's recent Q&A, where the lads take the opportunity to answer your questions on all things United:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Premier League clubs can now make five substitutions

Once the Premier League resumes later this month, Manchester United will be able to make five substitutions every game.

Alex Turk

United reignite interest in signing Havertz

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz, according to a respected source in Germany.

Alex Turk

Date set for United's first game back after three-month break

Manchester United will return to action against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday 19 June, live on Sky Sports.

Alex Turk

Sancho No.1 Priority | Manchester United Transfer News | 03/06/20

James Robson of the Evening Standard reports that United are now focussing their efforts on signing Jadon Sancho and making him the priority signing this summer.

Mitul Mistry

Estudiantes confirm Rojo likely to make United return

Estudiantes have confirmed Marcos Rojo is likely to return to Manchester United following the expiry of his loan deal later this month.

Alex Turk

United Will Try to Sign Sterling" - The Independent | Manchester United Transfer News | 02/06/20

One of the weirdest transfer stories of the summer, Manchester United look set to pursue Raheem Sterling if Manchester City's UCL ban is upheld

Mitul Mistry

Inter in talks to keep Alexis until July 2021

Inter Milan are reportedly in talks with Manchester United to extend Alexis Sanchez's loan until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

Rodon and Sancho 'likelier' to join United than Grealish

According to reports, there are two players more likely to join Manchester United than Jack Grealish this summer.

Alex Turk

Frontrunners United would 'do anything' to sign Sancho

Manchester United would reportedly 'do anything' to sign priority target Jadon Sancho this summer.

Alex Turk

Fan Reaction: Greenwood humiliates Lindelof with brilliant training goal

Manchester United fans have aimed digs at Victor Lindelof after Mason Greenwood outmuscled him whilst scoring a brilliant training goal.

Alex Turk