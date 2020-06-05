United's gruelling June fixture schedule revealed

Excitement is building for the return of the Premier League later this month, with the official date of resumption set for Wednesday 17 June.

On Thursday night, the first three weeks of domestic fixtures emerged across the internet and we got a first look at what Manchester United are working with.

United's first four fixtures and the corresponding TV schedule have been revealed, including three Premier League games and an FA Cup tie:

Friday 19 June: Tottenham vs Manchester United, 20:00 - Sky Sports

Wednesday 24 June: Manchester United vs Sheffield United, 18:00 - Sky Sports

Saturday 27 June: Norwich City vs Manchester United (FA Cup), 20:15 - BBC

Tuesday 30 June: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United, 18:00 - Sky Sports

At first glance, it's an absolutely brutal schedule to return to after more than three months away due to the coronavirus outbreak.

United haven't played since 12 March when they thrashed LASK Linz 5-0 in the Europa League round of 16 first leg.

It seems an age since the Reds' previous Premier League game - the 2-0 triumph over Manchester City at Old Trafford a few days prior to the win in Austria.

There are major concerns over whether squads will be able to handle such high demand of fixtures so early, but I suppose only time will tell.

United, in particular, haven't been treated kindly by injuries this season, but long-term absentees Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford look set to be ready for the return.

Don't expect to see any regular starters though; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to utilise all four corners of his squad to complete the campaign.

