United lead the way for homegrown talent in Europe

Alongside the club's undoubted success over the years, Manchester United have held great pride over their academy set-up.

The Reds' youth system is widely hailed as one of the most elite in Europe and an interesting new report has backed that up to perfection.

According to a study by Tifosy, United have a higher % of homegrown players in the first team than any other club in Europes top five leagues.

To be classed as homegrown, a player has to have been at the club for at least three years before the age of 21.

The Premier League introduced the rule in order to allow more domestic players to develop from an earlier age, with the nurturing of more homegrown talent in mind.

A very impressive 40.7% of United's first team have been recorded as homegrown, with the club's closest competitors Athletic Bilbao boasting 37.5%.

Some of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's biggest stars, including Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba, as well as the array of young talent he's bringing into his plans are homegrown.

United have dominated in this conversation for years in England and Chelsea are the closest Premier League side in seventh with 29.7%.

Manchester City are 40th in the list with just 12.5% of homegrown talent in Pep Guardiola, below other English clubs Arsenal, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Norwich City.

It's great to see United at the summit of rankings such of these; even though the club isn't at its prime on the pitch right now, this is always something to take great pride in for years to come.

