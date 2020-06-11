Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

United lead the way for homegrown talent in Europe

Alex Turk

Alongside the club's undoubted success over the years, Manchester United have held great pride over their academy set-up.

The Reds' youth system is widely hailed as one of the most elite in Europe and an interesting new report has backed that up to perfection.

According to a study by Tifosy, United have a higher % of homegrown players in the first team than any other club in Europes top five leagues.

To be classed as homegrown, a player has to have been at the club for at least three years before the age of 21.

The Premier League introduced the rule in order to allow more domestic players to develop from an earlier age, with the nurturing of more homegrown talent in mind.

A very impressive 40.7% of United's first team have been recorded as homegrown, with the club's closest competitors Athletic Bilbao boasting 37.5%.

Some of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's biggest stars, including Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba, as well as the array of young talent he's bringing into his plans are homegrown.

United have dominated in this conversation for years in England and Chelsea are the closest Premier League side in seventh with 29.7%.

Manchester City are 40th in the list with just 12.5% of homegrown talent in Pep Guardiola, below other English clubs Arsenal, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Norwich City.

See the full top 40 here:

It's great to see United at the summit of rankings such of these; even though the club isn't at its prime on the pitch right now, this is always something to take great pride in for years to come.

Be sure to catch up with the latest Manchester United news in Thursday's episode of Paper Talk on Stretford Paddock:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alli to miss United clash through suspension

Tottenham Hotspur will be missing Dele Alli against Manchester United next Friday, after he received a one-match ban for social media activity.

Alex Turk

Dortmund 'accept' imminent Sancho departure

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly accepted that it's only a matter of time before Manchester United target Jadon Sancho leaves.

Alex Turk

The overseas loan: Should United's prospects take the plunge?

Ronaldo Brown discusses whether it's time for Manchester United's youth prospects to follow in the footsteps of many and develop their game abroad.

Ronaldo Brown

Several United players amongst most valuable in the world

Several Manchester United players have been named amongst the top 100 in the Biannual CIES Football Observatory transfer value list.

Alex Turk

Herrera reiterates why he left United for free

Ander Herrera has once again explained why he left Manchester United for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer.

Alex Turk

United duo set to sign contract extensions

Brandon Williams and Dean Henderson are reportedly in line to sign new contract extensions at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Van de Beek's agent confirms United have clear road to sign him

Donny van de Beek's agent has confirmed Manchester United have a clear road to sign the Ajax midfielder, with Real Madrid unwilling to pay.

Alex Turk

Herrera recalls man-marking Hazard in Chelsea win

Ander Herrera has recalled his brilliant display marking Eden Hazard in Manchester United's memorable win against Chelsea back in 2017.

Alex Turk

Marcus Rashford: Black, Successful... A Role Model

Ronaldo Brown takes a deeper look into Marcus Rashford's contributions to the Manchester community as a young, black role model.

Ronaldo Brown

United in for Donny Van De Beek | Manchester United Transfer News | 08/06/20

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has seemed destined for Real Madrid in recent months, but what if a move to Manchester United was very much still on the cards. INLINETwitter

Mitul Mistry