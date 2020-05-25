Stretford Paddock
United Lower Asking Price For Smalling! | Paper Talk | Manchester United News | 25/05/20

Mitul Mistry

 United have reportedly lowered their asking price for Chris Smalling in order to complete a deal with Roma for the centre back.

Coming from Tempo newspaper (via Football Italia)  Manchester United have decided to lower their asking price for Chris Smalling to a minimum of €18m, according to reports in Italy.

Smalling has thrived on loan at Roma this season and is understood to be keen to make the move permanent – although his impressive form may have priced his current club out of a deal.

United waives outstanding loan fees in brilliant gesture

According to the Daily Mail, United have decided to cancel the loan fees three lower league clubs were initially set to cough up this summer, losing out on a six-figure sum.

The report claims Hearts, Bolton Wanderers and Burton Albion have been informed that a fee won't be demanded Joel Pereira, Ethan Hamilton and Kieran O'Hara respectively.

It's said that insiders within United have revealed they believe it's unfair to intensify the financial pressure many smaller clubs are under due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Read the full article here

Boca Juniors set to challenge Estudiantes for Rojo

According to the Mirror, United are looking to offload Rojo this summer and Argentina is his most likely destination.

The report claims Boca Juniors have joined Estudiantes in the race to sign him permanently and United hope it'll prompt a bidding war.

It's said that the Reds are looking to recoup most of what they paid to sign Rojo from Sporting Lisbon in 2014 by demanding £12million for his services. Read the full article here

