Manchester United release strong statement on Harry Maguire verdict

Alex Turk

Harry Maguire has been found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult after his arrest on the Greek island of Mykonos last week.

Following a trial that took place on Tuesday in neighbouring island Syros, Maguire was handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days, due to it being his first offence and because the charges were misdemeanours.

The 27-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning, along with his brother Joe and friend Christopher Sharman.

All three men denied all charges made against them, but Joe Maguire and Sharman have been sentenced to 13 months in prison, suspended for three years.

Maguire wasn't in attendance at the trial but is being represented by Alexis Anagnostakis, commended as one of the country's best human rights lawyers.

United have tonight released the following statement in reaction to the verdict:

"Harry Maguire pleaded not guilty to all of the misdemeanour charges made against him and he continues to strongly assert his innocence. It should be noted that the prosecution confirmed the charges and provided their evidence late on the day before the trial, giving the defence team minimal time to digest them and prepare. A request for the case to be adjourned was subsequently denied. On this basis, along with the substantial body of evidence refuting the charges, Harry Maguire's legal team will now appeal the verdict, to allow a full and fair hearing at a later date."

It's unknown what implications the ordeal will have at United for Maguire, but there currently seems to be no talk of him being stripped of the captaincy.

The skipper was, somewhat controversially, named in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad earlier on Tuesday but has since been withdrawn following the verdict.

Be sure to watch the latest Tier 1 Podcast with Jay Motty and Ronaldo Brown on Stretford Paddock, this week speaking with Florian Plettenberg...

