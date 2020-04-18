Stretford Paddock
United make further moves to improve Old Trafford atmosphere

Alex Turk

Manchester United have announced a bold move in attempt to improve the Old Trafford atmosphere further for years to come.

The move targets younger fans, ensuring they have access to affordable football and the club maintains a sustainable culture involving youth at the Theatre of Dreams.

In the next instalment of things United just seem to be getting right at the moment, the club have made 1,000 youth season tickets available next season.

Those season ticket holders who are aged between 16 and 25 and therefore eligible will have to pay just £285 for the whole season, averaging at around £15 every game.

Furthermore, they will be allocated a spot in the Red Army section on the right side of the lower Stretford End - United's current aggregator of an atmosphere at Old Trafford.

Despite holding nearly 75,000 fans, the iconic stadium hasn't boasted the same atmosphere as it once did in recent times but the Red Army, an independent group of season ticket holders, consistently strive to change that.

United Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold has sounded his appreciation for the work that has gone into the scheme so far:

“I want to place on record our appreciation of the hard work and dedication from the organisers of the atmosphere section. The phenomenal support the team gets has been taken to a new level by this successful initiative."

I for one can't wait to see how this works out ahead of what promises to be a joyous start to the 2020/21 season when we can walk down Sir Matt Busby Way once more.

