Manchester United's new 20/21 home shirt explained

Manchester United have unveiled the new home shirt for the 2020/21 season, ahead of its debut in the remaining Europa League campaign.

Watch the official unveiling video here.

The Reds will sport the new strip against LASK Linz at Old Trafford on Wednesday, during the second leg of their round of 16 clash in which they currently lead 5-0.

United's new home shirt is, of course, mainly red with the return of three white stripes on the shoulders and white Adidas and Kohler logos.

The shirt is filled with horizontal lines coloured yellow and black, with inspiration taken from the club's famous crest.

Adidas' Design Director, Inigo Turner, explained:

"For this season, we researched the values and iconography that connect athlete and fan, and looked to fuse these with modernity and innovation, to create something that connects the people and stands for unity.

"We pretty quickly landed on the crest as it is the representation of the heart and passion of the club, it is symbolic and iconic across the world. It is significant as the first component added to each design, and one that makes up the threads of the shirt design for the 2020/21 season.”

United describe the shirt's subtle fabric design as influenced from the intricacies of the yarn-stitched application onto the shirt - a fine graphic print provides a unique pattern and detailing onto a colour-block background.

The name of the club is also proudly engineered into the print, visible through the use of different red tones.

This is a shirt that epitomises the club DNA and certainly has plenty of potential to grow amongst those fans unsure at first glance.

Be sure to watch the Stretford Paddock Preview ahead of United's Europa League second leg against LASK Linz on Wednesday...