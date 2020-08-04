Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Manchester United's new 20/21 home shirt explained

Alex Turk

Manchester United have unveiled the new home shirt for the 2020/21 season, ahead of its debut in the remaining Europa League campaign.

Watch the official unveiling video here.

The Reds will sport the new strip against LASK Linz at Old Trafford on Wednesday, during the second leg of their round of 16 clash in which they currently lead 5-0.

United's new home shirt is, of course, mainly red with the return of three white stripes on the shoulders and white Adidas and Kohler logos.

The shirt is filled with horizontal lines coloured yellow and black, with inspiration taken from the club's famous crest.

Adidas' Design Director, Inigo Turner, explained:

"For this season, we researched the values and iconography that connect athlete and fan, and looked to fuse these with modernity and innovation, to create something that connects the people and stands for unity.

"We pretty quickly landed on the crest as it is the representation of the heart and passion of the club, it is symbolic and iconic across the world. It is significant as the first component added to each design, and one that makes up the threads of the shirt design for the 2020/21 season.”

United describe the shirt's subtle fabric design as influenced from the intricacies of the yarn-stitched application onto the shirt - a fine graphic print provides a unique pattern and detailing onto a colour-block background.

The name of the club is also proudly engineered into the print, visible through the use of different red tones.

This is a shirt that epitomises the club DNA and certainly has plenty of potential to grow amongst those fans unsure at first glance.

Be sure to watch the Stretford Paddock Preview ahead of United's Europa League second leg against LASK Linz on Wednesday...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

United enter 'advanced stage' in talks for Sancho

Manchester United have reportedly entered an 'advanced stage' in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk

Three midfielders United should look at if Paul Pogba doesn't sign a new contract

Three midfielders Manchester United should look to sign if Paul Pogba doesn't extend his contract.

Alex Turk

Napoli 'ahead' of United as both clubs continue Gabriel talks

Napoli are reportedly 'ahead' of Manchester United in pursuit of Gabriel Magalhaes this summer as both clubs continue talks.

Alex Turk

Why United must be informed if Dortmund eye Memphis as Sancho replacement

Manchester United must be informed if Borussia Dortmund approach Memphis Depay as Jadon Sancho's replacement - here's why.

Alex Turk

Matic: United targeting 20/21 Premier League title challenge

Nemanja Matic has claimed he and his Manchester United team-mates are targeting a Premier League title challenge in the 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

United and Roma still 'far apart' in Chris Smalling negotiations

Manchester United and AS Roma are reportedly still 'far apart' in their valuations of Chris Smalling, as talks over a permanent move continue.

Alex Turk

United considering bit-part Europa League team selections

Manchester United reportedly view the Europa League as an opportunity to give regular players a rest ahead of the new season.

Alex Turk

United table initial £27m offer for Gabriel Magalhaes

Manchester United have submitted a bid worth £27million for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, according to 'hyper-reliable' reports.

Alex Turk

Ferdinand and Rooney were proved seriously wrong by two United signings

Rio Ferdinand has revealed how he and Wayne Rooney were proved seriously wrong by two signings at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Gary Pallister hails 'terrific' Harry Maguire's first season at United

Former Manchester United defender Gary Pallister has heaped praise on club captain Harry Maguire for his debut season.

Alex Turk