Man United offer Juan Mata ambassador role after his retirement

Juan Mata has reportedly been offered the chance to become an ambassador for Manchester United once he retires.

According to AS, an idea that would make Mata a club ambassador once he's hung up his boots has been proposed to the player.

However, it doesn't seem like Mata's playing career is over just yet.

The report states that Mata was recently approached about playing his football in Saudi Arabia, as part of a deal worth £18 million.

However, the Spaniard turned down the offer because he's still determined to perform at the top level.

Mata's only two appearances for United this season have both come in the Carabao Cup wins at Luton Town and Brighton & Hove Albion.

He netted the opener from the penalty spot as United beat Luton 3-0 in round three, before scoring another and producing an assist in the 3-0 round-four triumph at the Amex Stadium.

With the Europa League off the table this season, it's unlikely that the 32-year-old will be receiving much game time. However, it's fair to say he's taken his opportunities so far this term.

Since joining from Chelsea back in 2014, Mata has flourished into a fan-favourite at Old Trafford and has accumulated 257 appearances for the Reds.

In those appearances, he's scored 50 goals and provided 45 assists on his way to becoming one of the most loved stars of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

