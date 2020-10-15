SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Man United offer Juan Mata ambassador role after his retirement

Alex Turk

Juan Mata has reportedly been offered the chance to become an ambassador for Manchester United once he retires.

According to AS, an idea that would make Mata a club ambassador once he's hung up his boots has been proposed to the player.

However, it doesn't seem like Mata's playing career is over just yet.

The report states that Mata was recently approached about playing his football in Saudi Arabia, as part of a deal worth £18 million.

However, the Spaniard turned down the offer because he's still determined to perform at the top level.

Mata's only two appearances for United this season have both come in the Carabao Cup wins at Luton Town and Brighton & Hove Albion.

He netted the opener from the penalty spot as United beat Luton 3-0 in round three, before scoring another and producing an assist in the 3-0 round-four triumph at the Amex Stadium.

With the Europa League off the table this season, it's unlikely that the 32-year-old will be receiving much game time. However, it's fair to say he's taken his opportunities so far this term.

Since joining from Chelsea back in 2014, Mata has flourished into a fan-favourite at Old Trafford and has accumulated 257 appearances for the Reds.

In those appearances, he's scored 50 goals and provided 45 assists on his way to becoming one of the most loved stars of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man United eyeing Eduardo Camavinga as potential Paul Pogba replacement

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Eduardo Camavinga as a replacement for Paul Pogba.

Alex Turk

Roy Keane isn't happy with Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford's England display

Roy Keane has criticised Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford for their recent England performances.

Alex Turk

Barcelona eyeing Paul Pogba as Ronald Koeman's rebuilding job continues

Barcelona are reportedly interested in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Alex Turk

What are Man United's international stars getting up to tonight?

Check out what Manchester United's international stars are getting up to tonight.

Alex Turk

Why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces attacking dilemma against Newcastle

Why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces an attacking dilemma as Manchester United visit Newcastle United

Alex Turk

İstanbul Başakşehir: Ten things you must know about Manchester United's UEFA Champions League opponents.

İstanbul Başakşehir: Ten things you must know about Manchester United's UEFA Champions League opponents.

james-young

Bruno Fernandes shares respect for the NHS; explains family connections

Bruno Fernandes has thanked the NHS for their work amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alex Turk

Marcus Rashford honoured after receiving MBE for campaigning work

Marcus Rashford has expressed his gratitude at receiving an MBE for his campaigning work for vulnerable children.

Alex Turk

Edinson Cavani eyeing major silverware during time at Man United

Edinson Cavani is eyeing major silverware during his time at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Edinson Cavani: Facundo Pellistri will offer a lot to Man United

Edinson Cavani has explained Facundo Pellistri will offer a lot to Manchester United after his summer arrival.

Alex Turk