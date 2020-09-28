SI.com
Diogo Dalot: Man United reject two loan offers for fringe defender

Alex Turk

Manchester United are looking to offload Diogo Dalot this 'summer', but have already rejected two approaches from Italy and Germany.

Dalot has made 32 appearances for United since being signed by Jose Mourinho from FC Porto in 2018, arriving for a fee of around £19 million.

The Portugal Under-21 international has fallen out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer though, with Timothy Fosu-Mensah now above him in the pecking order.

Now, United are seemingly looking to cash in on his services before Monday's transfer deadline.

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan have approached United to sign Dalot on loan with an option to buy him next year.

Romano states United want to sell the 21-year-old on a permanent deal, and no agreement has been reached for now.

Jonathan Shrager has added that Bayer Leverkusen wanted to sign Dalot on loan earlier in the transfer window, but were turned down and subsequently signed Santiago Arias.

Dalot could be one of several United players going out of the door this week, ahead of the October 5 deadline.

Fellow defenders Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, as well as goalkeeper Sergio Romero, all face uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

Based on the latest updates though, Dalot is the closest out of the aforementioned names to leave the club.

In other areas, Andreas Pereira's move to Lazio on an initial loan with the option to buy appears to be imminent.

