SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Manchester United 'relaxed' over lack of transfer activity

Alex Turk

Manchester United are said to be 'relaxed' over their lack of transfer business so far this summer, with less than a month to go until the start of the 2020/21 season.

United are one of three Premier League clubs yet to strengthen their squads in the window so far, along with Leicester City and Wolves.

It's led to mass frustration amongst fans, especially with Chelsea completing several impressive deals and even Liverpool and Manchester City seemingly showing more ambition.

According to Sky Sports News' Manchester United correspondent James Cooper, the club are thought to be 'quite relaxed' in reference to the current transfer window.

Cooper claims that Jadon Sancho remains as United's number one target this summer, despite Borussia Dortmund's insistence that he simply won't be sold for at least another season.

It's said that Douglas Costa, David Brooks and Kingsley Coman are just three alternative targets that will potentially be looked at should the Sancho deal become dead and buried.

The report adds that United are also looking to strengthen in the centre-back and midfield positions, however, big-money moves in those areas could rely on finances generated from sales.

Cooper has pinpointed Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Jesse Lingard as those, in particular, that could be on their way out of Old Trafford.

There may be six weeks until deadline day, but you'd imagine Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want new players by the time the season kicks off on September 19.

Be sure to watch the latest Tier 1 Podcast with Jay Motty and Ronaldo Brown on Stretford Paddock, this week speaking with Florian Plettenberg...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mason Greenwood set to join impressive list after maiden senior England call-up

Mason Greenwood looks set to join an impressive list of Manchester United players after receiving his maiden senior England call-up.

Alex Turk

Manchester United release strong statement on Harry Maguire verdict

Manchester United have released a strong statement on Harry Maguire after he was found guilty for all charges in court on Tuesday.

Alex Turk

Promising goalkeeper Matej Kovar closing in on EFL loan move

Matej Kovar is closing in on a loan departure from Manchester United this summer, with EFL clubs interested in his services.

Alex Turk

Patrice Evra opens up about Ed Woodward 'betrayal' ahead of Manchester United exit

Patrice Evra has opened up about being 'betrayed' by Ed Woodward ahead of his Manchester United exit.

Alex Turk

Mino Raiola confirms Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has confirmed he is set to stay at Manchester United, with contract talks commencing soon.

Alex Turk

Anthony Martial explains secret behind his best goalscoring season to date

Anthony Martial has explained the secret behind his best goalscoring season at Manchester United to date.

Alex Turk

Bruno Fernandes wins fourth Manchester United Player of the Month award

Bruno Fernandes has been named Manchester United Player of the Month for the fourth time in five months.

Alex Turk

Harry Maguire returns to England after pleading not guilty in Greek court

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has returned to England after pleading not guilty in court, following a night inside a Syros prison cell.

Alex Turk

Manchester United players dominate Europa League rankings after long campaign

Three Manchester United players have won awards following the 2019/20 Europa League campaign.

Alex Turk

Jadon Sancho provides his latest take on transfer speculation

Jadon Sancho has explained his thoughts on the current transfer speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

Alex Turk