Manchester United 'relaxed' over lack of transfer activity

Manchester United are said to be 'relaxed' over their lack of transfer business so far this summer, with less than a month to go until the start of the 2020/21 season.

United are one of three Premier League clubs yet to strengthen their squads in the window so far, along with Leicester City and Wolves.

It's led to mass frustration amongst fans, especially with Chelsea completing several impressive deals and even Liverpool and Manchester City seemingly showing more ambition.

According to Sky Sports News' Manchester United correspondent James Cooper, the club are thought to be 'quite relaxed' in reference to the current transfer window.

Cooper claims that Jadon Sancho remains as United's number one target this summer, despite Borussia Dortmund's insistence that he simply won't be sold for at least another season.

It's said that Douglas Costa, David Brooks and Kingsley Coman are just three alternative targets that will potentially be looked at should the Sancho deal become dead and buried.

The report adds that United are also looking to strengthen in the centre-back and midfield positions, however, big-money moves in those areas could rely on finances generated from sales.

Cooper has pinpointed Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Jesse Lingard as those, in particular, that could be on their way out of Old Trafford.

There may be six weeks until deadline day, but you'd imagine Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want new players by the time the season kicks off on September 19.

Be sure to watch the latest Tier 1 Podcast with Jay Motty and Ronaldo Brown on Stretford Paddock, this week speaking with Florian Plettenberg...