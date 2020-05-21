United release damning quarterly financial report

Manchester United have released the financial report from the third quarter and some of the figures are damning, to say the least.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit football clubs massively, some worse than others, and it hasn't helped United's revenue and debt one bit.

In a conference call on Thursday, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward told investors that the club's staggering debt has risen by 42%, prompting a stunning increase to £429.1million.

Furthermore, revenue from January 1 to March 31 dipped by 19% on the 2019 figures, now standing at £123.7million.

United also paid £7.9million in interest on debt in the third quarter, topping up the annual figure to £32million.

It's really not good reading.

In a statement released on Thursday, Ed Woodward explained the financial damage from the coronavirus pandemic has not yet hit its worst point:

"Our third-quarter results published today reflect a partial impact that the pandemic has had on the club, while the greater impact will be in the current quarter and likely beyond. There are still profound challenges ahead, and for football as a whole, and it is safe to say it will not be “business as usual” for some time."

There are, of course, more important aspects of this to address in more detail, but you've got to wonder whether this current state will have a say in summer transfer dealings.

It can't be helping United at a time where they're thought to be planning a pursuit of one of world football's hottest talents in Jadon Sancho, which could cost around the £100million mark.

Woodward has once again stated that it won't be 'business as usual' at Old Trafford for a while, and there's bound to be a domino effect that comes with that.

Be sure to check out the latest Paddock Podcast, where the lads discuss the financial report and what it may mean in terms of United's summer business: