Man United 'remain determined' to sign No. 1 target before transfer deadline

Manchester United have not yet given up on signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho before the transfer window shuts next month.

With deadline day on October 5 closing in, Donny van de Beek remains United's sole signing this 'summer'.

United have been heavily linked with Sancho for months, with the 20-year-old thought to be willing to join if a suitable offer is tabled.

Although the Reds haven't seemed willing to match Dortmund's £108 million valuation thus far, interest in securing his services is seemingly still there.

According to Sam Pilger, United remain determined to sign Sancho before the transfer window slams shut in 10 days time.

Pilger's claim comes after The Mirror broke the news suggesting United will make a bid worth £90 million next week.

The report states the sum will be comprised of £75 million upfront plus £15 million in add-ons.

It's said Ed Woodward will inform Dortmund that the offer will be on a 'take-it-or-leave-it' basis.

Where the Bundesliga giants will deem the bid sufficient or not, should United table the ultimatum.

Logic would suggest they won't, considering it's still £18 million short of Dortmund's valuation.

However, it's promising that the media have provided fans with fairly fresh updates this evening ahead of what will, hopefully, be an active end to the window.

With talks for FC Porto left-back Alex Telles also continuing, can United complete two more deals before the deadline?

