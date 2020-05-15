Stretford Paddock
United Secure Dembele Agreement? - The Express | Transfer Talk | Manchester United | 15/05/20

Mitul Mistry

We look at a possible agreement for Lyon Striker Moussa Dembele. We also have an update on Angel Gomes.

United Secure Dembele Agreement?

According to The Express Manchester United have reportedly sealed a £61.8million total agreement for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

Dembele, who has scored 42 goals in 88 appearances for Lyon since joining from Celtic in 2018, is reportedly in line to switch from Lyon to Manchester.

Todofichajes claim an agreement has been reached between all three parties for the 23-year-old to head to Old Trafford in the next transfer window. 

Lyon look set to cash in because they will miss out on European football next season as a result of the 2019/20 Ligue 1 campaign being voided due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

€70 million for the 24-year-old will add healthy competition to Manchester United strikers Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood for the number 9 spot, especially when it is looking very likely that that cult hero and loanee Ighalo is looking like he will be moving back to China after his parent club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua have upped their asking price for the Nigerian born striker.

Angel Gomes Update

According to The Manchester Evening News, Angel Gomes is refusing to sign a new contract at Manchester United over doubts about a possible pathway into the first-team. United have submitted improved terms to Gomes, but his representatives are underwhelmed by the overall package. 

Alex  brings you the news as we look at a possible agreement for Moussa Dembele. Watch here:

