United set to complete £15m deal for Ighalo

Alex Turk

Odion Ighalo was initially signed by Manchester United to ease the goalscoring burden on Anthony Martial, with Marcus Rashford out injured.

However, not many would've predicted the impact Ighalo has had at the club, both on the pitch and amongst fans off it.

The Nigerian striker has scored four goals in three starts since returning to English football and is already considered a cult hero to many.

According to the Daily Mail, United are ready to pay up to £15million to sign Ighalo on a permanent basis once his loan deal expires.

The report reveals Ighalo's loan stint will end one month earlier than others on May 31, but United may have to negotiate an extension with Shanghai Shenhua if the season runs into June.

World players’ union FIFPro is said to be working on a solution to ease the contract uncertainty caused by worrying COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese Super League club are willing to sell Ighalo though, with £15m thought to be enough to secure the 30-year-old's services.

He hasn't been shy about the fact he's a United fan since the Reds showed interest on deadline day in January, which has only strengthened his relationship with fans.

Ighalo's stunning goal last time out at LASK Linz summed up the positive vibes surrounding his arrival perfectly, but many fear it could be his last appearance if the coronavirus affects transfer dealings.

As a squad option, I'm sure many will welcome to the idea of Ighalo staying beyond the summer and hopefully this one's wrapped up soon.

