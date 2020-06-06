Stretford Paddock
United take part in inter-squad friendly at Old Trafford

Alex Turk

Manchester United have upped their preparations for a return to action with an inter-squad friendly behind closed doors at Old Trafford today.

CONFIRMED RED TEAM PLAYERS: David de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford.

CONFIRMED BEIGE TEAM PLAYERS: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata, Dan James, Anthony Martial.

On an even more interesting note though, information has seemingly escaped Old Trafford in regards to which players were involved in the goals.

The two teams reportedly played out an entertaining 4-4 draw in front of an empty 75,000-capacity stadium.

Pogba scored for the Reds whilst Rashford, joining the Frenchman in returning to full fitness since the break, supposedly netted a hatrick.

In terms of assists for the Reds, Pogba chipped in two to add to his contributions, with Matic and Fosu-Mensah also providing decisive service.

For the Beiges, fans have been excited to see Fernandes reportedly scoring two goals of his own, with Martial and McTominay recording the others.

Fernandes is said to have also recorded two assists, totalling his goal contributions to four, with Mata and Martial also providing one each.

Of course, it's exciting to see the players back on the pitch with intel on who has done what, but it's not worth reading too much into the performances.

Another factor to obviously consider is those players have been facing United's defenders, so it's difficult to offer too much praise.

It's certainly made plenty of supporters even more excited for the restart later this month though...

