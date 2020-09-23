Man United to face either Preston or Brighton in Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Manchester United are through to the Carabao Cup Fourth Round after defeating Luton Town 3-0 at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night.

Juan Mata scored a late penalty in the first half after Brandon Williams' was tripped while making surging run into the area.

United struggled to stamp their authority on the game after half-time and it took a spectacular Dean Henderson save to deny the Championship side an equaliser.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer then produced a power move by introducing Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood in an attempt to secure the win.

The substitutions paid off as all three players combined late on to produce United's second and third goals.

First a free-flowing team move resulted in Greenwood holding up the ball brilliantly before placing it in the path of Rashford, who stroked home with ease.

Then, Fernandes sprayed the ball out to the right-wing for Greenwood to latch onto, who entered the area, performed his signature step-overs to cut inside and curled a low, left-footed strike past the goalkeeper.

It's a quick turnover due to the delayed start of the 2020/21 season, with United's fourth-round fixture being played next week.

Preston North End face the Reds' weekend opponents Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday night, with the winners setting up a tie with Solskjaer's side.

Should Brighton triumph, United will face the Seagulls at the AMEX Stadium twice in a matter of days. The short trip across Lancashire poses as the much more appealing outcome.

Carabao Cup Fifth Round Fixtures - Full List:

Lincoln City/Liverpool vs. Leicester City/Arsenal

Millwall/Burnley vs. Manchester City/AFC Bournemouth

Brentford vs. Fulham/Sheffield Wednesday

Fleetwood Town/Everton vs. West Ham United

Bristol City/Aston Villa vs. Stoke City/Gillingham

Leyton Orient/Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea/Barnsley

Newport County vs. Morecambe/Newcastle United

Preston North End/Brighton vs. MANCHESTER UNITED

