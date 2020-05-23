Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

United to sue Football Manager makers over name usage

Alex Turk

Manchester United is to sue the makers of Football Manager for alleged infringements of its trademark.

Legal action has been taken against the popular simulation game's publisher Sega and developer Sports Interactive due to 'extensive' use of the club's name.

United's issues extend to the game 'replacing the club crest with a simplified red and white striped logo', claiming it 'deprives the registered proprietor of its right to have the club crest licensed'.

"The name 'Manchester United' is one of the world's most valuable and recognised brands," said United's barrister Simon Malynicz QC at a preliminary remote hearing on Friday.

He argued: "Consumers expect to see the club crest next to the name Manchester United, and this failure to do so amounts to wrongful use."

However, Malynicz admitted his case was 'somewhat novel, and certainly in the context of video games', with Sega and Sports Interactive also having their say on the matter.

The makers of Football Manager have fought back, stating the use of the club's name is a 'legitimate reference to the Manchester United football team in a football context.'

They were also quick to point out the club's name has been used in both Championship Manager and Football Manager titles since 1992 'without complaint.'

Both Sega and Sports Interactive proceeded to accuse United:

"The claimant is preventing legitimate competition in the video games field by preventing parties not licensed from using the name of the Manchester United football team with such games."

It's an utterly bizarre story, but Sega and Sports Interactive have a point and had the right to mention the club's allegiance with Pro Evolution Soccer.

Why is it now that United are forging an attack for the use of the club's name? It's rather convenient timing, given Ed Woodward revealed a serious drop in revenue and increase in debt earlier this week.

Be sure to watch this week's Late Night Live, in which Stretford Paddock's Joe Smith addresses Manchester United's decision to sue the makers of Football Manager:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shaw heaps praise on Solskjaer's man-management

Luke Shaw has heaped praise on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's man-management when opening up on how he's helped his Manchester United career.

Alex Turk

Giggs likens Fernandes impact to Cantona and Van Persie

Ryan Giggs has likened Bruno Fernandes' impact at Manchester United to some big names whilst praising Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's transfer policy.

Alex Turk

The three academy stars set to replace next season's U23 loanees

According to reports, three Manchester United academy stars are set to make the step up into the U23s next season to replace loanees.

Alex Turk

Is Grealish's United transfer now in doubt?

Recent reports suggest Jack Grealish's summer transfer to Manchester United could depend on a few factors.

Alex Turk

Grealish Depends on Pogba | News Round-Up | Manchester United News | 22/05/20

An update on the Jack Grealish situation and how it involves Paul Pogba. There is also more reports on Jadon Sancho.

Mitul Mistry

United release damning quarterly financial report

Manchester United have released financial figures from the third quarter, showing the partial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alex Turk

by

ScottKennedy

United want to keep Dalot amid heavyweight interest

Manchester United reportedly want to keep Diogo Dalot this summer amid heavyweight interest from elsewhere in Europe.

Alex Turk

Traore Could Be Sancho Alternative? | News Round-Up | Manchester United News | 21/05/20

Today as news comes form France that United are interested in a move for Wolves winger Adamants Traore!

Mitul Mistry

Solskjaer: 'I'd rather have a hole in the squad than an a***hole'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has brutally explained his stance on the types of player he wants at Manchester United in a recent interview.

Alex Turk

Maguire hails 'safe' return to United training

Harry Maguire has hailed the safe nature of Manchester United's return to training in stage one of 'Project Restart'.

Alex Turk