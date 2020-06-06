Stretford Paddock
United's top-four hopes boosted by interesting stat

Alex Turk

With the resumption of the Premier League season just weeks away, Manchester United find themselves in a very competitive position.

Going into what has transpired into a three-month break back in March, United found themselves just three points behind Chelsea in fifth with 45 points.

Both Wolves and Sheffield United trail the Reds by just two points though, with the latter having a game in hand to play, whilst Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal follow on 41 and 40 points respectively.

It's clear that heading into the season run-in, we have a very interesting battle for a place in the Champions League on the cards.

If Manchester City hear bad news from CAS this month, it'll result in fifth-place being enough for a spot amongst Europe's elite next season.

Despite a tough start away against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur, United could be in very good stead to finish the current campaign in fine fashion.

Based on the current average position of remaining opponents, United statistically have the easiest run-in out of all 20 Premier League teams. (Sky Sports via @utdreport).

It's also interesting to note that United's main challengers for a top-four place, Chelsea, have only the joint-eighth most favourable run-in whilst Sheffield United have the fifth most difficult.

Realistically, you can't make predictions at this stage because no one really knows how teams will react to such a drastic change of surroundings.

Be sure to check out Stretford Paddock's recent Q&A, where the lads take the opportunity to answer your questions on all things United:

