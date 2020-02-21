Manchester United's Next Run of Games Will Make or Break Top 4 Hopes

Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Chelsea on Monday evening means their desires for Champions league qualification have been reignited.

United now lie just three points behind the London club who sit in the sought-after fourth position despite the red devils sitting in seventh at the time of writing.

The next run of games for the Reds could act as a springboard to propel them into pole position in the hotly contested race for top 4.

In the Premier League, Manchester United next face Watford at home in a game where they are firm favourites to take the three points on offer. This comes despite the embarrassing 2-0 loss in December’s reverse fixture.

With this in mind United have a realistic opportunity to win four games in a row and build important momentum for a vital run of games. Everton away will follow the second leg against Club Brugge, a fixture in which United lost 4-0 last season. They will then face Derby at Pride Park in the 5th Round of the FA cup, a tournament United fans will want to see their team make an effort to win, before three big games in successive weeks: at home to rivals Manchester City and then two top four decider’s away at Tottenham and then at home against Sheffield United.

If Manchester United collect a good number of points in the Premier League games, top four will be a realistic possibility and the club will potentially be in 4th place by the end of it. Everton, City, Spurs and Sheffield United are all difficult games but ones that United have shown they can win.

In the reverse fixtures, United beat City and Spurs in the same week and have had consistently good results against ‘big six’ sides so far this season. Everton and Sheffield United will be tough challenges, but if United want top 4 they are must win games and using with the momentum of the more winnable games behind them the Red Devils will be hungry for the points.

Yet nothing about Manchester United’s season has been certain and whilst a good run of results is possible so too is the opposite. A complete loss of the momentum gained by the victory over Chelsea through lackluster performances against Club Brugge and a poor performance against Watford could extinguish top four dreams as quickly as they returned.

If United want Champions League football next season, the next run of games is crucial.