United quartet nominated for Premier League Young Player of the Year award

Four Manchester United stars have been nominated for the 2019/20 Premier League Young Player of the Year award.

Established first-team pair Anthony Martial, 24, and Marcus Rashford, 22, are up for the individual honour after both recorded their best goalscoring league seasons to date, netting 17 times each,

Mason Greenwood, 18, has also earned recognition, following a very impressive breakthrough season in which he scored 10 league goals in 12 starts, mainly from the wing.

United loanee Dean Henderson, 23, is also a nominee after another brilliant campaign with Sheffield United, helping the Blades to an excellent top-half finish in their first year back in the top-flight.

The Nominees:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

MASON GREENWOOD (Manchester United)

Dean Henderson (Sheffield United)

ANTHONY MARTIAL (Manchester United)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

MARCUS RASHFORD (Manchester United)

The award celebrates the best-performing player who started the season aged 23 or under and is voted for by fans.

It's a very talented field and if we're honestly judging the winner based on merit, I simply don't see how you can look past Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 21-year-old played a pivotal role in Liverpool's title triumph and levelled his own record for most league assists in a single season by a defender with 13, the second-highest total by Kevin De Bruyne.

You could put up a strong argument that two United players, probably Martial and Rashford, should make up the podium though.

There'll be plenty more chances for Greenwood, that's for sure, as he develops into an established member of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's front three.

You can vote for one Greenwood, Martial and Rashford here!

