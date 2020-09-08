SI.com
Manchester United unveil inspired third kit for the 2020/21 season

Alex Turk

Manchester United have unveiled their new third kit for the 2020/21 season, inspired by striped jerseys down the club's long history.

In a statement upon release, United introduced the visually distinctive design:

"From United’s first striped kit over 100 years ago, to the eye-catching designs of the 1970s and 80s, the latest release aims to provide a fresh update to tradition, while delivering a vibrant new print. To create this new design, adidas re-drew, hacked and re-imagined combined elements from various jerseys throughout the club’s long history to create a bold new pattern. Utilising United’s iconic club colours of red, white and black, the kit is an original story with a modern update."

The Reds' history of wearing striped shirts can be traced all the way back to when Ernest Mangnall's side stepped onto the Old Trafford pitch for the first time back in 1910.

United wore an alternative strip boasting blue and white stripes and the collar on the club's 20/21 shirt features a '110 years of stripes' sign-off to remember the dynasty of previous shirts.

Although fans can purchase striped shorts to go with the shirt, United will wear plain white shorts and socks to accompany the upper piece. Much to the liking of many, I'm sure.

It's certainly 'out there', but perhaps it's always good to experiment with third kits if they're going to be worn the least often.

The new campaign grows ever-closer...

