United refuse to furlough staff during coronavirus crisis

Manchester United have confirmed they will not be furloughing staff during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with employees earning full pay whilst football is paused.

The club has also extended goodwill payments to non-matchday casual workers until June 1 in a rightly-heralded move.

Ed Woodward personally sent out an email to United's non-playing staff, around 900 of them, to provide assurances that no one will be placed on furlough due to coronavirus crisis.

Within the email, Woodward has encouraged the staff unable to work to volunteer to the NHS or in local communities in order to help tackle COVID-19.

It was widely reported on Sunday that United would go a different route to Liverpool, initially, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Both clubs planned to use the government's furlough scheme to help retain jobs, however, their decisions have been heavily criticised.

The former's move was more surprising, considering they are one of the world's richest football clubs and announced a pre-tax profit of £42million earlier this year.

Liverpool have since done an expected u-turn amidst the uproar though, but United have made sure to stay proactive throughout the crisis, easing the stress of staff and supporters alike.

The Reds quickly reimbursed travelling supporters who left Austria disappointed after the 5-0 Europa League away win against LASK Linz had to be played behind closed doors.

That cost the club around £245,000, whilst casual staff have also been promised a combined pay-out of up to £1million if the remaining home games this season are also behind closed doors or cancelled altogether.

It's incredibly refreshing to see United continue getting things right in such worrying times.

