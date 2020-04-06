Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

United refuse to furlough staff during coronavirus crisis

Alex Turk

Manchester United have confirmed they will not be furloughing staff during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with employees earning full pay whilst football is paused.

The club has also extended goodwill payments to non-matchday casual workers until June 1 in a rightly-heralded move.

Ed Woodward personally sent out an email to United's non-playing staff, around 900 of them, to provide assurances that no one will be placed on furlough due to coronavirus crisis.

Within the email, Woodward has encouraged the staff unable to work to volunteer to the NHS or in local communities in order to help tackle COVID-19.

It was widely reported on Sunday that United would go a different route to Liverpool, initially, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Both clubs planned to use the government's furlough scheme to help retain jobs, however, their decisions have been heavily criticised.

The former's move was more surprising, considering they are one of the world's richest football clubs and announced a pre-tax profit of £42million earlier this year.

Liverpool have since done an expected u-turn amidst the uproar though, but United have made sure to stay proactive throughout the crisis, easing the stress of staff and supporters alike.

The Reds quickly reimbursed travelling supporters who left Austria disappointed after the 5-0 Europa League away win against LASK Linz had to be played behind closed doors.

That cost the club around £245,000, whilst casual staff have also been promised a combined pay-out of up to £1million if the remaining home games this season are also behind closed doors or cancelled altogether.

It's incredibly refreshing to see United continue getting things right in such worrying times.

Continue to follow @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for club and transfer news, as well as subscribing on YouTube.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rooney offers Rashford valuable advice

Manchester United great Wayne Rooney has offered Marcus Rashford some valuable advice as he continues his injury recovery.

Alex Turk

FIFA set to confirm season extension

FIFA are reportedly set to confirm the extension of the 2019/20 season, allowing competitions to be completed amid the coronavirus crisis.

Alex Turk

United fans love what James tells Chelsea star on live stream

Manchester United fans loved it as Daniel James teased Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour on a FIFA live stream yesterday.

Alex Turk

Arsenal eyeing surprise Lingard swoop

Arsenal could be set to make a surprise move for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard this summer.

Alex Turk

Fan Reaction: 'Mystery' PL club proposes season completion abroad

According to reports, an unnamed Premier League club has suggested finishing the season abroad, with CHINA a proposed location.

Alex Turk

United confident in completing Sancho deal

Manchester United are reportedly confident in completing a deal for Jadon Sancho and look ready to meet Dortmund's high valuation.

Alex Turk

United ready to resume Haaland pursuit

Manchester United are ready to challenge other suitors for Erling Haaland this summer, should the prolific striker become available.

Alex Turk

Fan Reaction: Rashford reveals thoughts on Sancho to United

Manchester United have reacted to Marcus Rashford revealing his thoughts on Jadon Sancho's potential summer arrival.

Alex Turk

United still looking to sign De Ligt

Manchester United are still looking to sign Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt after missing out on him last summer.

Alex Turk

The Busby Babes | Manchester United: The History

We delve into the origin story of how Busby laid the foundations to building the greatest football club the world has ever seen.

Alex Turk