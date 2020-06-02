Stretford Paddock
"United Will Try to Sign Sterling" - The Independent | Manchester United Transfer News | 02/06/20

Mitul Mistry

One of the weirdest transfer stories of the summer, Manchester United look set to pursue Raheem Sterling if Manchester City's UCL ban is upheld

United Will Try to Sign Sterling

According to Miguel Delany from The Independent if Manchester City’s Champions League ban is upheld. In other words, if he becomes available, United will go for him.

but he also claims that he (Sterling) is still much likelier to go to Real Madrid if he does leave City.

Rodon and Sancho 'likelier' to join United than Grealish

Also a recent report from the Independent's Miguel Delaney backs that up, but it may not be as straightforward of a transfer as many fans think.

Delaney claims that no one is likely to have the budget to meet United's demands for Paul Pogba and therefore, he's set to stay at Old Trafford this summer.

In turn, it's said that there's a feeling that it could affect Grealish's future.

Delaney has stated that although the Aston Villa captain remains amongst Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's priority targets, he's not as likely as other targets to complete a move. Read the full article here

Frontrunners United would 'do anything' to sign Sancho

Also reported by Independent's Miguel Delaney, it's widely thought that Sancho will leave Dortmund in the next transfer window.

He also reports that many people believe his destination will be Old Trafford and United lead the race after already making progress in signing him. Read the full article here

Joe is here for the Paper Talk with the quite sensational claim coming from the Independent that United "Will go for" Raheem Sterling this summer should City's European ban be upheld!

Inter in talks to keep Alexis until July 2021

Inter Milan are reportedly in talks with Manchester United to extend Alexis Sanchez's loan until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

Rodon and Sancho 'likelier' to join United than Grealish

According to reports, there are two players more likely to join Manchester United than Jack Grealish this summer.

Alex Turk

Frontrunners United would 'do anything' to sign Sancho

Manchester United would reportedly 'do anything' to sign priority target Jadon Sancho this summer.

Alex Turk

Fan Reaction: Greenwood humiliates Lindelof with brilliant training goal

Manchester United fans have aimed digs at Victor Lindelof after Mason Greenwood outmuscled him whilst scoring a brilliant training goal.

Alex Turk

Ighalo Stays! | Manchester United Transfer News | 01/06/20

Today we look at the incredible last minute Ighalo extension deal as well as Chris Smalling looking likely to leave Old Trafford for longer

Mitul Mistry

United confirm Ighalo loan extension

Manchester United have confirmed a deal has been agreed with Shanghai Shenhua to extend Odion Ighalo's loan at the club.

Alex Turk

United agree to let Smalling stay at Roma

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to let Chris Smalling extend his loan at AS Roma until the end of the season.

Alex Turk

Fan Reaction: United target Sancho bags impressive second-half hatrick

Manchester United fans have been having their say after Jadon Sancho scored a hatrick in Borussia Dortmund's win over Paderborn.

Alex Turk

Fan Reaction: Has Saul just confirmed his Atletico exit?

Manchester United fans have reacted in their masses after Saul Niguez posted a very interesting tweet, possibly confirming his Atletico Madrid exit.

Alex Turk

United close to agreeing 11th-hour Ighalo extension

Manchester United are close to agreeing an extension of Odion Ighalo's loan with Shanghai Shenhua.

Alex Turk