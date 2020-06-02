"United Will Try to Sign Sterling" - The Independent | Manchester United Transfer News | 02/06/20

One of the weirdest transfer stories of the summer, Manchester United look set to pursue Raheem Sterling if Manchester City's UCL ban is upheld

United Will Try to Sign Sterling

According to Miguel Delany from The Independent if Manchester City’s Champions League ban is upheld. In other words, if he becomes available, United will go for him.

but he also claims that he (Sterling) is still much likelier to go to Real Madrid if he does leave City.

Rodon and Sancho 'likelier' to join United than Grealish

Also a recent report from the Independent's Miguel Delaney backs that up, but it may not be as straightforward of a transfer as many fans think.

Delaney claims that no one is likely to have the budget to meet United's demands for Paul Pogba and therefore, he's set to stay at Old Trafford this summer.

In turn, it's said that there's a feeling that it could affect Grealish's future.

Delaney has stated that although the Aston Villa captain remains amongst Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's priority targets, he's not as likely as other targets to complete a move. Read the full article here

Frontrunners United would 'do anything' to sign Sancho

Also reported by Independent's Miguel Delaney, it's widely thought that Sancho will leave Dortmund in the next transfer window.

He also reports that many people believe his destination will be Old Trafford and United lead the race after already making progress in signing him. Read the full article here

Joe is here for the Paper Talk with the quite sensational claim coming from the Independent that United "Will go for" Raheem Sterling this summer should City's European ban be upheld!