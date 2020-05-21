Stretford Paddock
IN PICTURES: United's first day back in training

Alex Turk

COVID-19 is still dominating front pages on a global scale, but football in England moved one step closer to making a comeback this week.

During the 'Project Restart' meeting on Monday, Premier League clubs unanimously voted to commence with stage one of a return to normality.

The decision meant clubs were allowed to return to training on Tuesday, with strict social distancing measures in place.

After coronavirus tests taken at the weekend returning with no positive cases, Manchester United were back at the Aon Training Complex on Wednesday.

United trained in smaller groups with fewer coaches to ensure contact was as limited as possible, but it was nice to see the squad back in their normal setting.

It was a sweltering day in Manchester, beautiful conditions to return in on a day which seriously felt like the start of pre-season.

It's far from perfect, but refreshing to know the wheels are now finally rolling to prepare for the push for Champions League qualification ahead.

United haven't been in action for over two months so hopefully, it remains safe enough for a return to the pitch to gradually become more of a reality over the next few weeks.

Take a look at our gallery of pictures from the Reds' first day back in training, although there are none of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba working together yet:

(Image: Eamonn and James Clarke)
(Image: Eamonn and James Clarke)
(Image: Eamonn and James Clarke)
(Image: Eamonn and James Clarke)
(Image: Eamonn and James Clarke)
(Image: Eamonn and James Clarke)
(Image: Eamonn and James Clarke)
(Image: Eamonn and James Clarke)
(Image: Eamonn and James Clarke)
(Image: Eamonn and James Clarke)
(Image: Eamonn and James Clarke)
(Image: Manchester United)
(Image: Manchester United)
(Image: Manchester United)
(Image: Manchester United)
(Image: Manchester United)
(Image: Manchester United)
(Image: Manchester United)
(Image: Manchester United)
(Image: Manchester United)
David de Gea
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Harry Maguire
Victor Lindelof
Luke Shaw
Fred
Scott McTominay
Bruno Fernandes
Angel Gomes
Marcus Rashford
Mason Greenwood
Sergio Romero
Nathan Bishop
Diogo Dalot
Timothy Fosu-Mensah
Paul Pogba
Andreas Pereira
Odion Ighalo and Juan Mata
Daniel James
Anthony Martial

