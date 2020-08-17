United complete unwanted milestone in Sevilla defeat

Manchester United completed an unwanted milestone in Sunday night's Europa League semi-final defeat to Sevilla, losing 2-1 in Cologne.

United took the lead early on through a Bruno Fernandes penalty but failed to hold on to the advantage as Suso, unmarked, fired the Spanish side level before half-time.

The Reds had an array of chances to regain the lead in the second-half but a mix of goalkeeping heroics and wasteful efforts denied a breakthrough.

All it took was another piece of dismal defending for another cross to go across the United box, unchallenged, for substitute Luuk de Jong to tap home, unmarked.

It's a disappointing end to a bizarre season full of ups and downs, but it's a case of 'not quite' in terms of success for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his first full season as manager.

United fought their way to third place in the Premier League, signalling a return to the Champions League, and also enjoyed prolonged cups runs.

Despite reaching the semi-finals in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League, United were beaten in all three.

It's a feat never achieved before and whilst simply reaching the semi-finals isn't good enough for a club of this stature, it's a clear sign of progress.

Of course, going three seasons without silverware for the first time in 31 years is a tough pill to swallow but now it's crucial to build on the clear progress made over the past 12 months.

Solskjaer must be backed this summer to avoid a slow start to the campaign like in 2019/20, especially if there's to be a good run in the Champions League.

Let's hope United can go that one step further next term.

