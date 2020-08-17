SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

United complete unwanted milestone in Sevilla defeat

Alex Turk

Manchester United completed an unwanted milestone in Sunday night's Europa League semi-final defeat to Sevilla, losing 2-1 in Cologne.

United took the lead early on through a Bruno Fernandes penalty but failed to hold on to the advantage as Suso, unmarked, fired the Spanish side level before half-time.

The Reds had an array of chances to regain the lead in the second-half but a mix of goalkeeping heroics and wasteful efforts denied a breakthrough.

All it took was another piece of dismal defending for another cross to go across the United box, unchallenged, for substitute Luuk de Jong to tap home, unmarked.

It's a disappointing end to a bizarre season full of ups and downs, but it's a case of 'not quite' in terms of success for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his first full season as manager.

United fought their way to third place in the Premier League, signalling a return to the Champions League, and also enjoyed prolonged cups runs.

Despite reaching the semi-finals in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League, United were beaten in all three.

It's a feat never achieved before and whilst simply reaching the semi-finals isn't good enough for a club of this stature, it's a clear sign of progress.

Of course, going three seasons without silverware for the first time in 31 years is a tough pill to swallow but now it's crucial to build on the clear progress made over the past 12 months.

Solskjaer must be backed this summer to avoid a slow start to the campaign like in 2019/20, especially if there's to be a good run in the Champions League.

Let's hope United can go that one step further next term.

Be sure to catch up with the latest transfer updates with Monday's News From Old Trafford with Jay Motty on Stretford Paddock...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outlines plans for 'strange' summer window

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has outlined Manchester United's plans for the 'strange' summer transfer window ahead.

Alex Turk

Confirmed: United Team vs. Sevilla

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has unsurprisingly named a strong Manchester United team to face Sevilla in tonight's Europa League semi-final.

Alex Turk

Juan Mata: Why Manchester United need experience in the squad

Patrick Ryan discusses Juan Mata's career at Manchester United and why youth must be tempered with experience.

Patrick Ryan

Europa League Semi-Final Preview: A daunting task against Sevilla awaits United

Manchester United face Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals on Sunday night, in a bid to reach their second successive final in the competition.

Alex Turk

Sevilla: 10 things you must know about United's Europa League semi-final opponents

Sevilla: 10 things you must know about Manchester United's Europa League semi-final opponents

james-young

Rivaldo backs Ousmane Dembele to flourish in England amid United links

Brazil legend Rivaldo has backed Ousmane Dembele to flourish in England, amid suggestions Manchester United view him as a Jadon Sancho alternative.

Alex Turk

Tahith Chong flying to Germany to finalise Werder Bremen loan

Tahith Chong looks set to leave Manchester United on loan for the 2020/21 season, joining Werder Bremen on loan.

Alex Turk

Reports that United have agreed Filip Stevanovic deal 'not true'

Reports from Serbia that Manchester United have agreed a deal for Partizan Belgrade winger Filip Stevanovic are 'not true'.

Alex Turk

Andreas Pereira in talks to secure move away from United

Andreas Pereira reportedly won't be at Manchester United next season and is already in talks with potential suitors.

Alex Turk

United to take part in new-look cup competitions next season

Manchester United will be taking part in the domestic cup competitions with major changes next season.

Alex Turk