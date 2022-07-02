Skip to main content

Update: Fabrizio Romano Explains With Details Why Ronaldo Is Considering Leaving Manchester United

According to a recent report from Fabrizio Romano, the Journalist explains in detail the current situation with Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to leave Manchester United.

After checking with many sources close to the Portuguese and his agent Jorge Mendes and ultimately people close to the family of the number 7.

It is a fact. Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United and his agent has been clear to the Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The intention is to try to find a solution this summer, even if they don't find one. What this actually means is that the Striker legend wants Manchester United to be open to negotiating if any offers arrive for his transfer.

This is the bold message the five-time European champion wants to give Manchester United, it is not an official transfer but rather a warning from the former Real Madrid striker.

The Portugal International sends out this message because he is not happy with the current situation in the club, and here are the reasons for his unhappiness.

The main one, Ronaldo is disappointed by Manchester United's general situation in the summer transfer market.

Even though, Cristiano appreciates Erik Ten Hag and is convinced that the Dutchman is a great manager and the right signing to start the new project.

The 37-year-old understands that it can't be only the manager, it needs to be the club, the board and the owners an imposing strong step into the transfer market.

The club needs to sign players, the month of July has already started and there is none but a young Tyrell Malacia as the only new addition to the squad.

This is very disappointing for the number 7. Everyone knows how ambitious the Portuguese is in football, this is why he is not happy.

Ronaldo

The Striker had really high expectations, especially having to watch how the other big English clubs have already sealed great new signings. 

For instance, Liverpool landed Darwin Nunez, Manchester City has signed Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips, Arsenal with Gabriel Jesus, Tottenham with Richarlison, etc.

However, even after Jorge Mendes offering Cristiano Ronaldo's services to several European elite sides, no one showed interest in the striker as of today.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Ronaldo
News

Update: Fabrizio Romano Explains With Details Why Ronaldo Is Considering Leaving Manchester United

By Saul Escuderojust now
imago1011944358h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United’s Bid For Lisandro Martinez Is €40million

By Alex Wallace20 minutes ago
Serge Gnabry
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Arsenal Set To Battle Over Signing Serge Gnabry

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
De Jong pic
News

Report: Frenkie De Jong's Team Trying To Rent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer House In Manchester - Surprising Statements From The Former Red Devils' Manager

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
Martinez
Transfers

Arsenal Set To Meet Ajax For Manchester United Target Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Makes Cristiano Ronaldo Replacement Decision After Manchester United Exit Bombshell

By Rhys James2 hours ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Set To Sign For Manchester United Next Week For £70million

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
De Jong
Quotes

'We Have No Intention Of Selling Him' - Barcelona President Plays Down Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United Rumours

By Rhys James3 hours ago