Valencia Make Fresh Approach To Try And Sign Manchester United Youngster

Spanish side Valencia remain consistent in their attempts to sign a talented youngster from Manchester United this month. The side formerly managed by United legend Gary Neville are very keen on the player.

Facundo Pellistri is the player that Valencia have their sights on as per many reports. The Spanish side among others have registered their interest in signing the winger.

The Uruguayan only made his United debut in the last few weeks as he was brought on against Charlton. The player impressed fans and Erik Ten Hag.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Pellistri Player Profile

Facundo Pellistri is a professional footballer from Uruguay. He currently plays as a winger for Manchester United in the Premier League. He began his professional career with Club Atlético Peñarol in his home country before being signed by Manchester United in October 2020.

He is known for his quick feet, dribbling ability, and crossing accuracy. He also has the experience of playing for the Uruguay national team.

According to a new report from Simon Jones of the Mail, "Valencia have made a fresh move to prise Facundo Pellistri from Manchester United on loan."

However, the report follows up and states that Ten Hag does not want to allow any players to leave the club this month.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon