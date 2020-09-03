Donny van de Beek explains Manchester United shirt number in touching tribute

After completing his €40 million move to Manchester United, Donny van de Beek has already laid claim to the shirt number he'll wear at Old Trafford.

It was revealed shortly after his transfer announcement that Van de Beek will sport the no.34 shirt after Dean Henderson kindly agreed to hand it to him.

The 23-year-old midfielder was Ajax's no.6, but it was very unlikely Paul Pogba would be dropping his number and there's a touching meaning behind his choice.

In his first full interview with the official club website, Van de Beek has explained the emotional reason why he personally asked for the no.34 shirt:

"This is a special thing for me because my good friend Abdelhak Nouri… maybe you know the story, he had a heart attack and he’s a good friend of mine and I’m really close with his family and his brother is one of my best friends and I talk a lot with them. So I decided to take his old number on my shirt and I want to get good memories with this number.”

The Dutchman and Abdelhak Nouri were side-by-side as they rose through the Ajax ranks before the latter tragically suffered a heart attack during a pre-season friendly in 2017.

Nouri suffered serious brain damage, which would, unfortunately, spell the end to his short, promising career and change his life forever.

Van de Beek's tribute follows in the footsteps of several other former Ajax stars repping the no.34 at their new clubs, including Justin Kluivert at AS Roma and Joel Veltman at Brighton & Hove Albion.

