Donny van de Beek has labelled Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace as "really bad," despite finding the net on his competitive debut.

United's sole summer signing so far brought the game back to 2-1 after Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha had given Palace a two-goal advantage.

However, Zaha then netted his second and the visitors' third to pour a damp note on Van de Beek's Old Trafford bow.

Speaking after full-time, Van de Beek explained how your first game for a club is one you want to win:

"That was not good enough today. Last week in training, it looked really good. There was lots of quality and we played fast but today we played too slowly. First match for the club, a day you want to win. It doesn’t matter how, you want to win and I’m really disappointed that we lost 3-1 at home, that’s really bad. I think against an opponent like Crystal Palace you need to speed up the game to create something. That was not good enough (h/t @utdreport)."

The young Dutchman's contribution off the bench was arguably the only positive to take from a woeful day at Old Trafford.

He represents a shrewd and the only piece of business by the club so far in the transfer window, although the result today could prompt movement.

It's not the way he would've hoped to celebrate his debut after such a big move, but there are signs that he'll be a top signing for the club.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel below...