Victor Osimhen Is On Manchester United's Radar

IMAGO / LaPresse

Victor Osimhen is on Manchester United's radar. You can read more below about the story.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is on Manchester United's radar as they search for a new striker in January. Osimhen has been in fine form this season.

United have Osimhen on their radar as Cristiano Ronaldo is most likely to leave the club in January. The 23 year old is a more attainable target in the upcoming transfer window.

The reds are looking to add more depth to the striker position as they currently have Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial who can also fill that position.

This season Osimhen has made 14 appearances in all competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Serie A. He has also scored 10 goals along with providing 3 assists.

Napoli will be looking to hold onto the striker for the rest of this season as they currently sit in first place in Serie A. They could potentially win the league for the first time since 1990.

The report has come from Jeremey Cross who has said the following;

"Victor Osimhen is also on United's radar and is a more attainable January target, with the Serie A club [Napoli] having braced themselves for a multitude of offers for their £60m-rated forward when the window opens in six weeks".

