Watch: Video Appears to Show Marcus Rashford Stick Middle Finger Up At Manchester United Fans After Defeat to Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League

A video has appeared on social media which seems to show Marcus Rashford sticking his middle finger up at Manchester United fans outside Old Trafford, after their loss to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Rashford has come under fire from pundits and supporters alike about his recent performances for United.

Ralf Rangnick didn't pick the English international for a number of fixtures due to his poor performances on the pitch.

Rashford played around 23 minutes for United in the UCL clash that saw them lose marginally 0-1 against Atletico.

The video on social media appears to show Rashford leaving the stadium after the game.

A number of fans had come out to meet the winger who appears to ignore their calls to come and greet them.

Fans then appear to start shouting at Rashford before he then performs a gesture towards them with his middle finger before walking away.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |