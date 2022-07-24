Video Shows Bruno Fernandes Sharing A Wholesome Moment With Anthony Martial

Manchester United posted a video online in which Bruno Fernandes was seen vlogging inside the plane carrying the players on their way back home to Manchester, and his exchange with forward Anthony Martial has caught the attention of fans.

United completed their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia this summer, in a span of two weeks in which the Red Devils played four matches, three of which were against Premier League sides.

United defeated their rivals from the North-west, Liverpool, 4-0 in the Thai capital, Bangkok, in which the French forward was on the scoresheet, scoring via a deftly executed chip over Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker.

He continued his red-hot form throughout the pre-season tour, finding himself among the list of scorers in the subsequent matches in Melbourne, against Australian A-League side Melbourne Victory and Premier League outfit Crystal Palace.

Bruno Fernandes, too, has looked back to his best under new manager Erik ten Hag, controlling the game like he does and impressing the fans watching with his skills on the field.

Earlier when the squad were travelling to Bangkok for the tour, the Portuguese midfielder was seen for the first time vlogging, in which he shared a wholesome moment with the former Monaco forward.

In an exchange shown in a video posted by the club on July 9, Martial was seen requesting Fernandes to 'give him some assists' with a cheeky smile on his face, which the former Sporting CP man replied to with "I will for sure man".

And now, on Sunday, in another video, Bruno was seeing catching up with Martial on the flight way back to Manchester, in which he asked the France international about his experience on the tour.

In response, Martial claimed it to be 'good' but he went on to say 'but you didn't give me to any assist', to which Fernandes remarked hilariously 'I'm putting everything in the league! First Game of the season!", as the pair exchanging some smiles.

