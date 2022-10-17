Skip to main content
Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Disallowed Goal vs Newcastle United Should Have Stood

IMAGO / PA Images

Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Disallowed Goal vs Newcastle United Should Have Stood

A video has emerged showing that Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal against Newcastle United have stood, rather than be disallowed.

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw at Old Trafford against Newcastle United on Sunday. However the result was met with much controversy as United had two goals disallowed.

Cristiano Ronaldo had the ball in the back of the net twice. His first effort was flagged for offside, and rightfully so.

However, Ronaldo’s second disallowed goal was not given as the referee deemed the free kick by Nick Pope to not have been taken. A new video has shown that that may not be the case however.

Of course the game is done and a result cannot be overturned, however this will be 2 points dropped to Erik Ten Hag and his side. Referee’s have come under much scrutiny recently for poor and inconsistent decisions.

It now looks like this has continued and has caused United to have missed out on a goal that should have stood. In the video posted by a fan, the ball is moved by a Newcastle player after the referee’s whistle.

This would mean the ball is in play and that Ronaldo’s goal is totally legal and should have stood. You can watch the video below, by following the link to Twitter. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Premier League
News

Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Disallowed Goal vs Newcastle United Should Have Stood

By Alex Wallace
Christian Eriksen Manchester United
Quotes

Antonio Conte Reveals If He Tried To Sign Christian Eriksen For Spurs

By Rhys James
Ronaldo
News

Where To Watch 2022 Ballon d’Or Awards Ceremony Live Stream Details

By Alex Wallace
Christian Eriksen Manchester United
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag: Is Christian Eriksen Fit For Manchester United Vs Spurs?

By Rhys James
Diogo Dalot Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Transfers

Revealed: Diogo Dalot's Manchester United Preference Amid Barcelona Interest

By Rhys James
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Premier League
Match Day

Watch: Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United Premier League Match Highlights

By Alex Wallace
Fred
Match Day

Manchester United Fans React To Poor Fred Performance vs Newcastle United

By Alex Wallace
David Alaba Real Madrid
Match Day

Where To Watch Real Madrid v Barcelona El Clasico La Liga TV Channels and Live Stream

By Alex Wallace