Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Disallowed Goal vs Newcastle United Should Have Stood

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw at Old Trafford against Newcastle United on Sunday. However the result was met with much controversy as United had two goals disallowed.

Cristiano Ronaldo had the ball in the back of the net twice. His first effort was flagged for offside, and rightfully so.

However, Ronaldo’s second disallowed goal was not given as the referee deemed the free kick by Nick Pope to not have been taken. A new video has shown that that may not be the case however.

Of course the game is done and a result cannot be overturned, however this will be 2 points dropped to Erik Ten Hag and his side. Referee’s have come under much scrutiny recently for poor and inconsistent decisions.

It now looks like this has continued and has caused United to have missed out on a goal that should have stood. In the video posted by a fan, the ball is moved by a Newcastle player after the referee’s whistle.

This would mean the ball is in play and that Ronaldo’s goal is totally legal and should have stood. You can watch the video below, by following the link to Twitter.

