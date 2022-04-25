Wales Starlet High Hopes For Making The First Team Next Season Under Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt hopes to be in the cards of new manager Erik Ten Hag to perform in the first team next season.

The Red Devils loaned out the young Welshman, who is currently playing for Dundee United FC until the end of the season.

The starlet has played a total of 26 games scoring 4 goals and providing 1 assist, his performance has been consistent and convincing throughout the season. Levitt has brought the attention of many.

IMAGO / Action Plus

However, his contract with the Old Trafford side expires this summer and no news of a renewal has yet been heard, according to outlet Manchester Evening News. This is what the young number 19 declared:

"My contract ends in the summer and there has been no talk of it. Hopefully, I'll hear something in the next few weeks."

The young Welshman also admitted that him and his Manchester United teammates with whom he speaks frequently are very excited about the arrival of the Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag. This is what he said:

“I still keep in touch with the United guys on a regular basis and they are excited about the new manager."

"When you hear a new manager arrive, he gives a buzz about the place." He added: “With the new manager at United, hopefully, I'll get a chance."

Author's verdict:

Erik Ten Hag is known for his strong interest in young players and now at Manchester United it will be no different.

A day after his arrival at Old Trafford, a massive inclusion of these lads will begin. Dylan Levitt's excitement is understandable. It would be no surprise if this end up happening to the 21 year old.

We hope that the Red Devils renew the young Welshman's contract and that he will be a great contribution to the team next season.

