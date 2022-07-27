Watch: Ajax Release Heart-Warming Farewell Video For Lisandro Martinez Following Manchester United Move

AFC Ajax have released a video to say farewell to Lisandro Martinez on social media platforms, following his transfer to Manchester United.

The deal was announced to have been officially completed on Wednesday afternoon and the Argentinian has become The Red Devils' third signing In Manchester, reuniting with his former manager Erik Ten Hag.

A club known for their respectful and gracious seeing off of players, the Eredivisie champions released the following video, which you can watch on Twitter below:

This is what he had to say in the video: "Some people doubt me because of my length, but there was something that gave me even more motivation, to say: 'Fine, you don't believe in me, but I know that I'm capable to do it' and that was enough for me."

"I don't know if they teach us that. We are born with this kind of passion, this feeling of 'We can't lose this match, I need to do everything in my power to win.' The passion and mentality for football started from the moment we were born."

"The fans are amazing when we play at home, it feels like I'm dreaming."

Martinez spoke about leaving Ajax upon United's official announcement (More here): “I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all the support they gave me. I had an unbelievable time there but feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now I am at the perfect club to do this.”

The 24-year-old played 177 times for the Amsterdam club, scoring nine goals and making 11 assists mostly from the central defensive, left-back and defensive midfield positions.

