Skip to main content

Watch: Antony Arrives At Carrington Ahead Of Manchester United Medical

A new video has emerged showing Antony arriving at Carrington ahead of his Manchester United medical.

Manchester United completed the agreement to sign Ajax winger Antony on Sunday night. 

Antony was given the ‘here we go’ by Fabrizio Romano on Sunday ahead of his move to United. 

The Ajax winger will arrive at Old Trafford for a mammoth fee of around £80million this summer.

Antony has been a priority target of United manager Erik Ten Hag since his arrival at Old Trafford as the new boss. 

Erik ten Hag Antony

The pair are now reunited at Old Trafford following the agreement of the deal. 

Antony flew to Manchester on Monday and his now undergoing the first part of his United medical. 

A new video has emerged online on Monday evening showing the Brazilian arriving at the Carrington training complex. 

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that the player is undergoing the first part of the medical. 

An official statement is also said to follow in due course confirming the deal by both United and Ajax. 

Romano said; “Antony has just arrived at Carrington and he’s undergoing main part of medical tests as new Manchester United player. 

Official statement to follow.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Antony
News

Watch: Antony Arrives At Carrington Ahead Of Manchester United Medical

By Alex Wallace
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Quotes

Fabrizio Romano On James Garner & Aaron Wan-Bissaka Leaving Manchester United

By Rhys James
Antony
News

Will Antony Play Against Arsenal?

By Seth Dooley
Martin Dubravka
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Martin Dubravka To Manchester United Here We Go

By Alex Wallace
Hannibal
Transfers

Official: Manchester United Youngster Joins Birmingham City On Loan

By Alex Wallace
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
Transfers

Erik Ten Hag & Joel Glazer Disagree On Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Future

By Rhys James
Dubravka
Transfers

Manchester United Reach Agreement To Sign Martin Dubravka

By Alex Wallace
Antony PSV Johan Cruijff Cup
Transfers

Revealed: Ajax Winger Antony's Manchester United Medical Date

By Rhys James