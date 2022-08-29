Watch: Antony Arrives At Carrington Ahead Of Manchester United Medical

Manchester United completed the agreement to sign Ajax winger Antony on Sunday night.

Antony was given the ‘here we go’ by Fabrizio Romano on Sunday ahead of his move to United.

The Ajax winger will arrive at Old Trafford for a mammoth fee of around £80million this summer.

Antony has been a priority target of United manager Erik Ten Hag since his arrival at Old Trafford as the new boss.

The pair are now reunited at Old Trafford following the agreement of the deal.

Antony flew to Manchester on Monday and his now undergoing the first part of his United medical.

A new video has emerged online on Monday evening showing the Brazilian arriving at the Carrington training complex.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that the player is undergoing the first part of the medical.

An official statement is also said to follow in due course confirming the deal by both United and Ajax.

Romano said; “Antony has just arrived at Carrington and he’s undergoing main part of medical tests as new Manchester United player.

Official statement to follow.”

