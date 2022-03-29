Skip to main content
Watch: Bruno Fernandes Scores a Great Goal From a Cristiano Ronaldo Assist to Give Portugal the Lead in World Cup Qualifier

Bruno Fernandes has scored to give Portugal the lead in their crucial World Cup qualifying game against North Macedonia and you can watch the goal here.

Fernandes opened the scoring for Portugal with a great strike from just inside the 18 yard box assisted by none other than Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fernandes has been in fine form for United since joining the club and has now been able to regularly link up with his Portuguese counter part for both club and country.

Watch the goal here;

Portugal need to win this game to earn qualification to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Fernandes’ goal will put Portugal in the driving seat of the key game against North Macedonia.

Portugal had expected to face European rivals, Italy in this game but North Macedonia pulled off an unthinkable upset to come into this game.

Fernandes is set to sign a new contract with United after the international break as widely reported.

